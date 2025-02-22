Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha near ‘MSN’ 2014-15 treble-winning season numbers with Barcelona

FC Barcelona have exceeded expectations this season, with coach Hansi Flick transforming the team into one of Europe’s elite. A key factor in this success has been the attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, who neared the numbers set by the iconic MSN trio during the 2014-15 treble-winning campaign.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar was one of the most prolific in football history, producing staggering numbers during their three seasons together. Now, in the 2024-25 season, a decade later, Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha are sparking excitement among Barcelona fans with their impressive performances.

According to a study by the Spanish agency EFE, the Yamal-Lewandowski-Raphinha trio has scored 66 goals and provided 29 assists in their first 36 matches of the season. This is remarkably close to the 68 goals and 34 assists recorded by MSN over the same period, with just a two-goal and five-assist difference.

Despite the narrow gap in statistics, MSN holds a slight edge not only in their raw numbers but in their overall influence on the team’s success. By this point in the 2014-15 season, Barcelona had scored 110 goals, with the trio contributing 61.8% of the total. In contrast, the current squad has netted 113 goals, but the Yamal-Lewandowski-Raphinha trio’s contribution stands at 58.4%.

While the difference is minimal, MSN’s legacy still holds the upper hand. Nonetheless, these numbers highlight the potential of Barcelona’s new attacking force, offering hope for a fresh chapter in the club’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

Can Barcelona mirror the 2014-15 treble success?

The 2014-15 season was unforgettable for Barcelona, as it marked their second-ever treble (UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey), following their first in 2009 under Pep Guardiola. With the team’s current form, there’s a growing sense that Barcelona could surpass that historic feat.

As of now, Barca sit atop La Liga with 54 points, just ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. In the Copa del Rey, they’ve reached the semifinals, where they will face Atletico Madrid, and in the Champions League, they are through to the round of 16, set to meet Benfica.

While the team is still in contention for all three major trophies, one key difference from 2014-15 is that Barcelona have already claimed the Spanish Super Cup this season, defeating Real Madrid 5-2. If they can secure the remaining three titles, this campaign could surpass the success of the MSN 14-15 season in terms of silverware.

Advertisement