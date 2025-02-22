Is Ruben Amorim’s time running out at Manchester United? Three top replacements – One is Christian Pulisic’s USMNT boss

Manchester United’s turbulent season took another twist after a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park, leaving the Red Devils languishing in 15th place in the Premier League. Despite a spirited comeback with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, the club’s overall form has raised serious doubts about Ruben Amorim’s future at Old Trafford.

Since taking charge, the Portuguese boss has struggled to deliver consistent results, with a win rate of just 43%—one of the worst in United’s modern history, Sky Sports reports. The recent draw with Everton, combined with losses to Tottenham and other lower-ranked teams, has intensified calls for change. While the club’s owners reportedly intend to keep Amorim until the end of the season, further setbacks could force their hand.

Financial difficulties, injuries, and lackluster performances have all contributed to United’s woes. However, with the team still competing in the FA Cup and Europa League, the next few weeks could determine whether the 40-year-old is given more time—or whether one of these three managerial heavyweights will be called upon to lead the Red Devils back to glory.

Now, with pressure mounting and fans growing restless, Fichajes reports that three high-profile managers have emerged as potential replacements—each with their own unique challenges.

Zinedine Zidane: Dream appointment

When it comes to managerial pedigree, few names shine brighter than Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman’s three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid cemented his status as one of soccer’s elite tacticians. Zidane’s experience managing superstars and delivering silverware aligns perfectly with United’s long-term ambitions.

However, there’s a catch. Zidane has previously expressed little interest in managing in England. Reports indicate that he is more focused on potentially taking over the France national team after the 2026 World Cup. Convincing him to join United mid-season—or even next summer—would require a persuasive pitch from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Mauricio Pochettino: Pragmatic choice

Another name on United’s shortlist is Mauricio Pochettino, currently managing the United States national team, and Christian Pulisic. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place on American soil, Pochettino’s focus is firmly on leading the USMNT to success. But the Argentine’s previous Premier League experience with Tottenham and Chelsea makes him a highly attractive option.

The 52-year-old is renowned for developing young talent, instilling a high-pressing style, and competing against England’s top sides—all qualities United desperately need. Yet, prying him away from his current international role would likely involve extensive negotiations and a substantial compensation package. Still, with United’s long-term rebuild in mind, Pochettino remains a strong candidate.

Thomas Frank: Backup plan

While Zidane and Pochettino dominate the headlines, Brentford’s Thomas Frank has quietly emerged as a practical alternative. Known for his tactical acumen and success in guiding the Bees to Premier League stability, Frank has built a reputation for maximizing limited resources and developing players.

Importantly, the Dane’s experience in English soccer could make him a seamless fit, especially given United’s recent struggles. Reports suggest that if Amorim’s results fail to improve, Frank is seen as a more realistic mid-season replacement—one who could quickly adapt to the Premier League’s demands and help steady the ship.