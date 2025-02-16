Trending topics:
Alarm bells ring: Amad Diallo of Manchester United may miss remainder of the season

By Francisco Quatrin

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim confirmed that Amad Diallo is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to his injury.
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, according to reports in the British press. The 22-year-old reportedly sustained ligament damage during a training session, as reported by the Daily Mail.

While Manchester United has yet to officially comment on the injury, Diallo himself confirmed his absence on social media, stating that he will be sidelined for an unspecified period of time due to injury. This news is a significant blow to the club and to the player, as he has shown impressive form this season, playing a critical role for the struggling Red Devils.

Diallo’s injury is a considerable setback for Manchester United, given his impressive performances this season. He scored the winning goal against Manchester City in mid-December, the equalizing goal against Liverpool in early January, and netted a hat-trick against Southampton in mid-January.

These standout performances highlighted his considerable talent and established him as one of the few bright spots in a challenging season for the club, which currently sits 13th in the Premier League. His recent contract extension until 2030 had been a positive development for the club, but this injury casts a serious shadow over the team’s ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

Manager confirms season-ending injury

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim confirmed the severity of Diallo’s injury, stating that he expects the player to miss the rest of the season. Amorim acknowledged the challenging circumstances and expressed his determination to find alternative solutions in the face of this setback.

His focus on finding new strategies to overcome this adversity reflects his tactical flexibility and commitment to the club’s success. The team faces a crucial match against Tottenham this weekend, and the absence of Diallo, coupled with other potential injury concerns, presents a significant challenge.

In addition to Diallo’s injury, Manchester United is also expected to be without Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The accumulation of injuries is placing immense pressure on the squad, especially given the team’s current position in the Premier League.

