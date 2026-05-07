Michael Carrick asks Manchester United for clarity on his future as manager

The way things are expected to end at Manchester United was something almost no fan would have predicted a few months ago. Under Ruben Amorim, the team could not find enough consistency after a poor season the year before, and everything changed when the club appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager.

Results improved significantly from the start, with the team looking much better against the Premier League’s top sides. Their form continued to the point where they secured a Champions League spot, which brought his future into question.

Carrick said: “Clarity is important. We’ve finished strong, put ourselves in a good position and the situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it’s just the natural time. It was always spoken about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season.”

Carrick is not in a hurry

There were some doubts around Carrick when he was hired to manage his former club. However, an incredible change in attitude from the players led to a run of performances that lifted them to third.

Amorim was fired from his Manchester United role in January (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What the team has done has been so impressive that no club has earned more points since Carrick took charge, with a notable rise in the table featuring 10 wins, including victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, but the manager is not rushing his decision.

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Carrick said: “At this stage it’s just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly and then, as I’ve said all along, I’m calm about it. It’ll get sorted out when it’s going to get sorted out. It’s out of my hands, so we’ll see what happens.”

The final matches

Carrick staying on as manager is not confirmed yet, even though he may have earned it, so the three remaining matches of the season could be his last with the club. Manchester United are set to face Sunderland (A), Nottingham Forest (H) in what could be his final match at Old Trafford, and Brighton (A).