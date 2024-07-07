In an interesting twist, Roma and Everton will meet in a pre-season friendly on August 10, 2024.

The Friedkin Group, who control Roma, are purchasing Everton, so this match is really important. Despite neither club having officially confirmed it, beIN Sports Australia have already included this friendly in their broadcast schedule.

The timing and location of this match, along with the impending ownership changes, add a layer of complexity and excitement to what would otherwise be a routine pre-season fixture.

The Friedkin Group, led by Dan and Ryan Friedkin, is in the final stages of acquiring Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

Having entered an exclusivity agreement in mid-June, the group is currently conducting due diligence on Everton’s accounts. They are also awaiting for approval from the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Toffees, who have experienced a prolonged period of instability and uncertainty regarding ownership.

Financial stability and sports achievement have been hallmarks of Dan Friedkin’s time at Roma. His tenure also includes the club’s first European trophy in decades with the Europa Conference League win in 2021-22.

His experience and approach could bring much-needed stability and growth to Everton; a club with a rich history but recent struggles.

Meanwhile, Everton fans are certainly weary from years of mismanagement and near-takeovers. Thus, they are hopeful that the Americans will restore the club to their former glory and secure their future.

When and where will match take place?

The friendly between Roma and Everton is scheduled for August 10 at 4:00 PM local time in England/5:00 PM CET.

The Giallorossi, under the guidance of coach Daniele De Rossi, will be in the UK for the second part of their pre-season preparations at Burton’s St. George’s Park.

This match will serve as a crucial test for both teams; especially ahead of their respective domestic campaigns, which begin the following week.

For Roma, this friendly is an opportunity to fine-tune their squad and strategies before their Serie A opener against Cagliari on August 18. But for Everton, it is a chance to gauge their readiness under the potential new ownership and against a strong European side.

The presence of the Friedkin brothers in the stands could symbolize the beginning of a new era for the English club; while also showcasing the potential synergies and challenges of owning two major clubs.

Will clubs be able to survive with same owners under UEFA regulations?

But the Friedkin Group’s ownership of both Roma and Everton raises questions about potential conflicts of interest.

This is true especially in the case that both clubs qualify for the same European competitions. UEFA’s regulations prohibit clubs with the same owner from competing in the same tournament. However, recent precedents set by Manchester City and Girona, as well as Manchester United and Nice, provide a potential pathway for resolution.

To comply with UEFA regulations, adjustments such as transferring shares to independent trustees or establishing a blind trust structure can be implemented to ensure effective control and decision-making are separated between the clubs.

The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) of UEFA have already accepted such arrangements for other multi-club ownership situations, indicating a possible solution for the Friedkin Group should Roma and Everton qualify for the same competition.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus IMAGO / IPA Sport