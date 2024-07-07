Spain’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals was a momentous occasion, propelling them into the semifinals.

However, the triumph was marred by a significant setback: Pedri, the 21-year-old midfield maestro, sustained a tournament-ending injury.

This unfortunate incident not only impacts Spain’s campaign but also casts a shadow over Barcelona’s upcoming season.

During the match against Germany, Pedri was forced to leave the field after just eight minutes due to a strong tackle from Toni Kroos.

The challenge, which rekindled memories of their past clashes in El Clasico, left Pedri in visible pain and tears. Subsequent medical evaluations confirmed that he had suffered a grade two internal lateral sprain in his left knee. It is an injury severe enough to rule him out for at least four to six weeks.

The Spanish Football Federation then confirmed the 21-year-old’s injury. They stated, “Following tests carried out on international player Pedri Gonzalez, the Canarian player has a grade two internal lateral sprain in his left knee”. This diagnosis means that the player will miss the remainder of the European Championship and potentially Barcelona’s entire pre-season preparations.

Now Mundo Deportivo reports that this injury could extend his recovery period from four to six weeks; putting his availability for the start of the 2024-25 La Liga season in doubt.

Which games will Pedri miss for Barcelona?

Pedri’s absence is a significant blow to Barcelona, particularly as new head coach Hansi Flick is counting on him to play a crucial role in the upcoming season. Given Pedri’s injury history over the past three years, the Catalans are likely to exercise extreme caution in managing his recovery.

Should his rehabilitation extend to the maximum estimated period, Pedri would miss the pre-season and could be a doubt for Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Valencia on August 17.

The Blaugrana’s pre-season schedule includes high-profile friendlies against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Milan. These matches are critical for Flick to evaluate his squad and implement his tactical vision.

Missing Pedri, a central figure in Barcelona’s midfield, will complicate these preparations. Additionally, their opening fixtures in La Liga are challenging, with matches against Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, and Real Valladolid. The young star’s potential absence from these games would be a significant setback.

What did Kroos say about Pedri’s injury?

Spain‘s victory over Germany was a testament to their resilience and tactical prowess. However, the loss of Pedri early in the match posed a considerable challenge.

Pedri has been instrumental in Spain’s journey through the tournament; his creativity and vision are irreplaceable assets for the team. His absence from the semi-final against France and a potential final is a severe blow to Spain’s chances of clinching the title.

La Roja’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, was vocal in his criticism of Kroos’s challenge. De la Fuente expressed his frustration, stating, “I think it was a red card challenge. Whether he is on the pitch or off, Pedri will continue to contribute.” The sentiment reflects the widespread disappointment and concern over Pedri’s injury, not just for its impact on Spain’s campaign but also for the player’s future.

Following the incident, Toni Kroos issued a public apology to Pedri via Instagram. He wrote, “Very important to me: Apologies to Pedri and wishing you a good recovery! It was obviously not my intention to injure you. Swift recovery and all the best. You are a great player.” Kroos’s apology, while appreciated, does little to mitigate the damage done or the frustration felt by Spain and Barcelona supporters.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Nicolo Campo