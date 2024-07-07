Aston Villa’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, was reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United last summer, his agent confirmed.

The Red Devils were in the market for a new number one following the departure of David de Gea. However, they ultimately opted for Andre Onana, reuniting him with head coach Erik ten Hag.

Despite Onana’s familiarity with the Dutchman, some within the club later believed that Martinez would have been a better choice.

Gonzalo Goni disclosed to ESPN Futbol 12 that Martinez was “very close” to sealing a move to Manchester United.

However, Ten Hag’s preference for Onana, whom he knew from their time together at Ajax, swayed the decision in favor of the Cameroonian goalkeeper. “Last year he [Martinez] was very close to Manchester United, [but] the coach chose Onana, because he already knew him,” he stated.

It makes sense that Ten Hag’s acquaintance with Onana had a role in the signing of the player. However, the agent claimed that many at the club later felt Martinez would have been a better goalkeeper to help the team succeed.

Because of his great play for Aston Villa and the Argentine national team, the 31-year-old holds high esteem; this reported praise only reflects that.

How has Emiliano Martinez fared so far?

Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020, Martinez has developed into one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

Over 159 appearances for Villa, he has kept 54 clean sheets, showcasing his consistency and reliability.

In the previous season, Martinez was in exceptional form, recording 15 clean sheets in 47 appearances across all competitions. The veteran also played a crucial role in Villa’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League, securing a Champions League spot.

Martinez has also been pivotal for Argentina, especially during their 2022 World Cup triumph. His heroics in penalty shootouts, including the Copa America quarterfinal against Ecuador, have cemented his reputation as a clutch performer in critical moments.

For now, his focus likely remains on helping Argentina in the Copa America and preparing for Villa’s Champions League campaign.

Despite the near move to Manchester United, his immediate future seems tied to Villa; especially given the club’s recent success and participation in European competition.

Goni hinted at the possibility of future moves for his client, indicating ongoing conversations and a willingness to explore new opportunities.

“He will certainly compete in the Champions League and, with a goalkeeper like Emiliano, who turns everything into a box of surprises, he ends up competing on a large scale,” Goni noted. This leaves the door open for potential transfers, including a possible future move to a club like Manchester United.

Martinez’s saves helped guide Aston Villa to the Champions League. Martinez’s saves helped guide Aston Villa to the Champions League.

How has Andre Onana fared so far?

Andre Onana‘s debut season at Manchester United was marked by initial struggles. High-profile errors led to scrutiny and doubts about his suitability as United’s first-choice goalkeeper. Despite these challenges, Onana managed to recover and show positive form in the latter part of the season.

The Cameroonian finished the 2023-24 season with 13 clean sheets in 51 appearances, including nine in the Premier League, matching Martinez’s tally. With Altay Bayindir as the backup and Tom Heaton continuing as the third-choice goalkeeper, Onana is expected to remain United’s number one for the upcoming season.

