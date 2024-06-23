Newcastle are actively pursuing a deal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, looking to strengthen their squad this summer.

Even though they are limited by Premier League PSR regulations, the seventh-placed Magpies are looking to improve their offensive options; especially after missing out on a spot for the European competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side, fresh from their previous first UEFA Champions League qualification in two decades, is keen to build a squad capable of competing at the highest levels.

Despite not progressing beyond the group stages in their recent Champions League campaign, the experience has whetted the club’s appetite for sustained success on both domestic and international fronts.

However, the need to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules tempers their ambitions.

This financial oversight requires clubs to balance their spending with their revenue. This prompts Newcastle to consider offloading some players even as they seek to strengthen key areas of their squad.

Lloyd Kelly’s recent free move from Bournemouth exemplifies their goal-oriented approach to financial management and team improvement.

Everton holding out for significant fee for new target

As a result, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now emerged as a prime target for Newcastle this summer, according to multiple reports. Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports say that the 27-year-old Everton striker is seen as a concrete option for the Magpies; they are actively looking to enhance their attacking options.

Calvert-Lewin’s potential move to Newcastle comes amidst reports that the club is willing to be active in the transfer market; despite their PSR constraints.

The Englishman joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 and has since become a pivotal player for the Toffees, making over 240 appearances and scoring 68 goals.

His current contract will expire at the end of next season, creating uncertainty about his future. Meanwhile, he has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, like West Ham, and Brentford.

The Toffees are reportedly holding out for a transfer fee in excess of $31.6 million for Calvert-Lewin, a valuation influenced by the player’s contract status and his contributions to the team.

Despite a challenging season where the striker endured a 23-game goal drought, he managed to finish the season with eight goals and three assists in 38 appearances.

His performance, particularly his ability to overcome injury setbacks and maintain his place in the team, highlights his resilience and potential value to Newcastle.

How would Dominic Calvert-Lewin fit at Newcastle?

Newcastle’s interest in Calvert-Lewin is allegedly also a tactical decision. The club sees him as an ideal complement to their current attacking lineup, particularly to first-choice striker Alexander Isak.

Calvert-Lewin’s physical attributes, including his aerial prowess and hold-up play, make him a versatile option who can either partner with Isak or provide a different attacking dimension.

Negotiations between the two sides are reportedly progressing, with further talks scheduled to finalize the transfer, Football Insider says. Newcastle’s strategy to sign Calvert-Lewin underscores their commitment to building a competitive squad while navigating financial constraints. The club’s ability to secure such a high-profile signing amidst PSR limitations would be a significant statement of intent.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Visionhaus