In terms of results, AC Milan’s U.S. tour was impeccable. They beat English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City before doing the same against LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. But, with a minute remaining from the regular 90, Milan was in danger of losing to Torino in the Serie A opener.

A win for the Turin side would’ve been their first in San Siro against AC Milan in league play since 1985, but Paulo Fonseca’s timely substitutions secured a point for last season’s runners-up.

Supersubs for Milan against Torino

In hindsight, the game’s two biggest turning points involved European champion Alvaro Morata. On his return to Serie A soccer, the Spaniard nearly leveled the score before a late intervention by Torino’s heroic debutant Saul Coco.

Duvan Zapata doubled the lead for the visitors moments later, but Morata, one of Fonseca’s first three substitutes, had a second bite of the cherry before Noah Okafor salvaged the point with a 95th-minute strike. As expected, Christian Pulisic played in an attacking midfield role.

Curiously, all five changes by the former LOSC Lille coach impacted the late foray. Tijani Reijnders and Yunus Musah assisted the goals for the striking duo. It’d have been quite sensational had Theo Hernandez, who dropped to the bench in favor of Alexis Saelemaekers, grabbed a winner with a powerful hit. Ali Dembele prevented further damage for Torino.

For comparison, Milan only avoided defeat in half of the games they went behind last season under Stefano Pioli. Swiss international Okafor also had five goals off the bench in the 2023/24 campaign, which was only one short of the league’s best and Empoli’s lifesaver, M’Baye Niang.

Memorable Musah cameo

Special appreciation will also be reserved for a USMNT midfielder. But not for the usual suspect. Pulisic had a couple of great chances to open his tally before exiting the pitch by a fellow American. Musah’s entrance galvanized Milan’s attempt at getting back into the game.

Musah involved himself in seven shots playing only for 35 minutes. With Youssouf Fofana joining Milan’s midfield, Musah has to prove his worth to the new coach.

Musah dominantly played from the right flank, a position he had to fill on a few occasions last season. Earlier in the summer, Milan declined offers for their midfielder. Musah tied with Milan until 2028 and this appearance could be a springboard.

What’s next for the teams?

AC Milan’s next Serie A fixture is expected to write a new chapter. Their game against Parma, who drew with Fiorentina on Saturday, will be the first Serie A fixture on CBS television. It could prompt a potential record audience for the league in this region.

Torino’s next game will see Zapata reunited with his former Atalanta teammates. The last time the two clubs met, the Colombian striker received a wine as a gift from the fans of the Europa League champions.

Earlier in the day, both teams completed transfers. Milan’s new midfielder Fofana and Borna Sosa, who replaced Ricardo Rodriguez at Torino, will likely debut against Parma and Atalanta, respectively.

PHOTOS: IMAGO