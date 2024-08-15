A record U.S. audience for a Serie A fixture could be set when Parma take on AC Milan on Aug. 24. The contest is the first Serie A fixture ever to be shown on broadcast television by CBS. The American broadcaster recently extended their TV rights deal with the competition earlier this summer.

Broadcasting over-the-air (OTA) is sure to attract more viewers. Moreover, USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah in the Milan setup only adds to the allure. Both sides are linked to American ownership groups too. Krause Group purchased Parma in 2020, and RedBird Capital Partners took over Milan in 2022.

World Soccer Talk found that a recent viewership for a Serie A fixture in the U.S. currently stands at 225,000. That came during a contest between Fiorentina and Atalanta in April 2021. That fixture, a 3–2 win for Atalanta, was shown on over-the-air television by ABC. At the time, it highlighted the greater reach of fixtures broadcasted on network television.

CBS’s airing of the game between Parma and Milan on OTA TV is a testament to its revamped coverage. With games more accessible to the public, this is an exciting time for American calcio fans. That excitement will only build if a record US audience tunes in to watch Parma take on Milan.

CBS expands Serie A coverage with broadcast TV fixtures

CBS renewed their deal with Serie A this summer following the expiry of their first deal, which was signed in 2021. Securing two more seasons of top-flight Italian football, the broadcaster is set to deliver the widest distribution of Serie A ever in the U.S.

More than 400 club matches will be streamed live on Paramount+, while select matches will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Parma-Milan preview

New manager Paulo Fonseca is at the helm after Stefano Pioli’s departure in May. Pioli led Milan to a first scudetto in 11 years during the 2021/2022 season, but he has struggled to keep pace with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter in the two campaigns since. Fonseca has been impressed with his side during pre-season but feels there is still room for improvement as the season gets underway.

“We’ve only had five weeks of work, there’s a long way to go. We can already look at some of the team’s intentions that they’re already trying to put on the field,” he said following a 3-1 victory over Monza in Milan’s final pre-season tie.

“Today we played with two different teams, we have different things to improve and work on. I’m very satisfied because the players are trying to do what we’ve been working on in these weeks.

“We need time to improve defensively. If we want to be a team that presses high, there are things to improve. In the first 20 minutes we did well, we recovered high balls. We need time to continue improving.”

The 45-year-old is also tipping winger Rafael Leao to live up to his star potential on a more consistent basis.

“We are working together, I am very satisfied. It seems to me that Rafa is more inclined to work for the team defensively. I am sure he will be a different player,” he said.

PHOTOS: IMAGO