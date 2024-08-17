Diehard sports fans typically look for the best and most high-tech way to watch their favorite teams in the Premier League.

Transitioning from standard color television to high definition was a major breakthrough in watching sporting events. The introduction of 4K TV then became the supreme way for fans to catch the action.

Nevertheless, there is now a new technology that allows fans to feel as if they are actually in the arena. This is even though viewers are potentially thousands of miles away from the game. Cosm, a tech company focused on building immersive experiences, has opened venues for fans to experience sporting events in a unique way.

“The Dome,” as it is called, allows fans to watch big games inside an 87-foot diameter 8K LED structure. The wrap-around display used in this dome displays up to 12K resolution. As a result, viewers are so close to the action that it seems as if they are actually inside the actual stadium.

“When you’re in The Dome, you’re completely immersed,” claims Cosm. “Our revolutionary technology makes you feel like you’re courtside at an NBA game or traveling to a world beyond your own.”

State-of-the-art Cosm in LA just recently opened

For select soccer fans living in the United States, the new immersive reality experience could change the way you watch Premier League matches. Cosm has currently opened two facilities in the States: one in Los Angeles and the other in Dallas. The 65,000-square-foot facility in California is located directly next to SoFi Stadium. The Dome appears similar to a smaller version of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Sports fans in these two areas can watch games inside The Dome for a starting cost of $22 each. As in attending actual sporting events, seats closer to the action will be more expensive.

Along with experiencing a sporting event seemingly close to the action, attendees can also order food and drinks as well. Not only are these items served in The Dome, but fans can also submit concession orders directly from their phone. Cosm has a mobile app for ticket holders inside the facility.

Tech company says they could soon come to “every major city” in the country

Cosm visitors, however, do not necessarily have to purchase tickets for The Dome. The facility has an area called The Hall. This section of the building features wall-to-wall LED screens. The Hall essentially resembles a traditional sports bar. Nevertheless, the massive high-quality displays and gourmet food give fans an elevated experience.

Visitors wanting to be outside on nice days/nights also have an area to enjoy at Cosm. The Deck is a large outdoor venue at the top of the massive building. Sports fans can catch a sunset while still watching their favorite sports team from the rooftop. Like the other two areas indoors, The Deck also features plenty of food and drinks available to order.

While Cosm is currently only in Los Angeles and Dallas, they are set to expand. In fact, the tech company recently announced that they have raised over $250 million to help fund the project even further. Cosm claims that there is potential for similar venues to be built “in every major U.S. city in the coming years.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images