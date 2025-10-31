Trending topics:
MLS
Comments

Is Jordi Alba available for Inter Miami’s playoff match vs. Nashville? Coach Mascherano gives crucial injury update

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Jordi Alba and Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Rich Storry/Getty ImagesJordi Alba and Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will play Game 2 of the opening Major League Soccer playoff round on Saturday, looking for a victory over Nashville SC that would send them through to the semifinals. Ahead of that matchup, Javier Mascherano shared details about Jordi Alba’s fitness.

The Spanish left back had caused concern earlier this week after missing Wednesday’s training session with his teammates due to physical discomfort, casting doubt on his availability for Saturday’s decisive match at Geodis Park.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mascherano provided an update on Alba’s situation. “He didn’t have a rest day — he had a small issue with his toe, and we preferred that he not train so he could recover,” the head coach said in comments shared by journalist Jose Armando on his X account.

“He took a knock, and we decided to be cautious… But it’s completely resolved now,” Mascherano added, offering reassurance that Alba is fully fit to play against Nashville. In fact, the 36-year-old defender trained on Friday alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and the rest of the squad.

Inter Miami stars Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 of Inter Miami CF warm up.

“We’re in a stage where sometimes less is more,” the Argentine coach explained about his approach to player management in such situations. “If someone has even a minor issue and we think it’s better for them not to train, we prefer to protect them — pushing could make things worse. It’s the same situation as with Leo (Messi) last week.”

Other injury concerns for Inter Miami

Jordi Alba’s absence from Wednesday’s training session was the biggest talking point this week, but he’s not the only player dealing with physical issues. On Friday, David Ruiz trained separately as he continues to recover from lingering injuries that have limited him to just eight appearances in 2025 with the Herons.

The good news for Inter Miami is that another young player is making progress in his recovery and returning to full training. “Allen trained normally this week along with all his teammates,” Mascherano said at Friday’s press conference, referring to Allen Obando. The Ecuadorian forward has overcome a muscle injury and could return during the playoffs.

Mascherano on De Paul

Mascherano was also asked about Rodrigo De Paul’s brief trip to Argentina a few days ago. “We gave all the players Saturday and Sunday off. Rodrigo traveled over the weekend — he had to go to Argentina for personal reasons — and he was back training with the team on Monday,” Javier explained.

“I’m one of those coaches who doesn’t ask what players do when they have time off. Their private lives are their own, and I have no reason to get involved,” Mascherano added. “But we were aware he needed to travel for personal reasons.”

