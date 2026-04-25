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Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal notice as James Rodriguez’s crisis at Minnesota leaves Colombia sweating 47 days before 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and James Rodriguez (right)

With just 47 days remaining before the 2026 World Cup, attention is beginning to shift toward the stars expected to define the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to prepare for Portugal duty, while James Rodriguez finds himself under intense scrutiny after a troubling spell in Minnesota that has raised serious concerns within the Colombia camp.

For Colombia, the situation feels especially delicate because James Rodriguez remains the symbolic leader of the national team. Yet while excitement builds for a major group-stage showdown involving Portugal and Colombia, the veteran playmaker’s current form has become one of the most worrying stories of the buildup.

The 2026 World Cup has already generated extraordinary global demand, with FIFA confirming more than five million ticket sales as of late April. One of the most sought-after fixtures is the group-stage clash between Portugal and Colombia, a meeting that naturally places Ronaldo and James Rodriguez back into the spotlight.

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That matchup carries huge appeal because it represents two soccer identities built around iconic figures. Ronaldo remains Portugal’s global face, while James still holds immense emotional value for Colombia despite his difficult club situation.

James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.

James Rodriguez #10 of the Minnesota United.

Colombia’s main concern with James Rodriguez

Behind the excitement, Colombia faces a much harsher reality involving its captain. James Rodriguez did not even enter Minnesota United’s recent victory against FC Dallas on April 23, and his lack of involvement at club level is causing increasing alarm ahead of the World Cup.

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The numbers are stark. He played only one minute against the Portland Timbers, has not reached 120 total club minutes this year, and still has no goals or assists. For a player expected to guide Los Cafeteros on the world stage, that lack of rhythm is deeply concerning.

Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that national team coach Nestor Lorenzo is taking direct action by planning visits to several potential World Cup squad members, with Minnesota expected to be an early stop. The purpose is to assess James personally and understand why his role has become so limited.

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Ronaldo’s stability highlights Colombia’s problem

While Colombia worries about match fitness, Portugal enters the tournament with a clearer picture of Cristiano Ronaldo’s role and leadership. Even at this stage of his career, the 41-year-old superstar remains central to planning, preparation, and expectation. That contrast only increases the spotlight on James. Colombia still needs him, but right now his club circumstances are raising more questions than answers.

There is still time for the veteran midfielder to reshape the narrative. Minnesota has seven matches left before the tournament begins, giving the 34-year-old a valuable window to earn minutes and rebuild momentum.

  • April 25 against LAFC
  • April 28 against San Jose Earthquakes
  • May 2 against Columbus Crew
  • May 10 against Austin FC
  • May 13 against Colorado
  • May 16 against New England
  • May 23 against Real Salt Lake
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