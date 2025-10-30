Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in Saudi Pro League? Saudis turned down historic dream partnership ahead of 2026 World Cup, reason revealed

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For years, fans around the world dreamed of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share the same pitch — not as rivals, but as teammates. When Ronaldo made his blockbuster move to Al-Nassr, many believed the Saudi Pro League would become the stage where that fantasy could finally come true. Yet, as it turns out, the long-awaited reunion between soccer’s two greatest icons never materialized — and now, the real reason has come to light.

According to Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports AcademyMessi’s camp directly contacted Saudi officials with an unexpected proposal. The Argentine wanted to join a Saudi club for a short-term spell during the MLS offseason, when Inter Miami would be inactive for nearly four months. “During the last Club World Cup, Messi’s team contacted me and offered for him to play in Saudi Arabia because the MLS will stop for nearly four months,” Hammad revealed during an interview on the Saudi podcast Thmanyah. “The player wanted to remain in shape and prepare himself for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.”

It was, in many ways, a logical move. Like David Beckham’s temporary stint with Milan in 2010, Messi sought to maintain match fitness during the winter lull of the American league. With the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada approaching, the idea of Messi spending time in Saudi Arabia seemed almost poetic — the final act of a two-decade-long rivalry with Ronaldo.

However, the plan did not end with Hammad. The academy chief passed the proposal to the Saudi Minister of Sports, only to be met with a firm refusal. “I submitted the offer to the minister, but he rejected it,” Hammad said. “He made it clear that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments.”

Tweet placeholder

That decision effectively closed the door on Messi’s brief Middle East adventure. When asked directly whether the kingdom had rejected Messi’s offer, Hammad confirmed without hesitation: “That’s true.” This firm stance marked a pivotal moment in Saudi soccer’s evolution. Despite the allure of hosting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the country’s sporting authorities chose principle over publicity.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

The reason behind the rejection

The mystery behind the decision lay not in finances, but in Saudi Arabia’s sporting philosophy. Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr after the 2022 World Cup, the Saudi Pro League has undergone a rapid transformation, recruiting world-class stars like NeymarKarim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and many others.

Ronaldo Messi Miami Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Lionel Messi

Yet, behind the glamour, Saudi leadership has been clear about one thing: the league’s goal is long-term competitiveness, not serving as a temporary stage for players preparing for other tournaments.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

see also

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

“The Saudi league will not be a training camp,” Hammad quoted the minister as saying — four words that defined the country’s sporting vision. It was a line in the sand. The Saudi Pro League wanted to attract players ready to commit fully, not those looking for short-term fitness stints.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gear up for their last hurrah, but bizarre injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream for another global star

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gear up for their last hurrah, but bizarre injury threatens 2026 World Cup dream for another global star

amid the excitement, one of Europe’s biggest stars now faces the unthinkable — his dream of featuring in the tournament may be slipping away after a devastating injury blow.

Harry Kane leads Bayern to European record not even Messi’s Barcelona or Ronaldo’s Real Madrid could achieve

Harry Kane leads Bayern to European record not even Messi’s Barcelona or Ronaldo’s Real Madrid could achieve

After yet another win, Harry Kane has led Bayern Munich to an European record not even Lionel Messi's Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid could achieve.

Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

As much as Lionel Messi has enjoyed his American adventure, he has now revealed that there’s one thing he doesn’t like about MLS — and even offered a three-word piece of advice that, if implemented, could see global superstars like Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo follow in his footsteps.

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

The injury to Christian Pulisic has already left a significant void in Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but now, another concern has deepened the crisis — Santiago Gimenez’s alarming negative record, which threatens to undo the team’s early momentum.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo