Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together in Saudi Pro League? Saudis turned down historic dream partnership ahead of 2026 World Cup, reason revealed

For years, fans around the world dreamed of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share the same pitch — not as rivals, but as teammates. When Ronaldo made his blockbuster move to Al-Nassr, many believed the Saudi Pro League would become the stage where that fantasy could finally come true. Yet, as it turns out, the long-awaited reunion between soccer’s two greatest icons never materialized — and now, the real reason has come to light.

According to Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports Academy, Messi’s camp directly contacted Saudi officials with an unexpected proposal. The Argentine wanted to join a Saudi club for a short-term spell during the MLS offseason, when Inter Miami would be inactive for nearly four months. “During the last Club World Cup, Messi’s team contacted me and offered for him to play in Saudi Arabia because the MLS will stop for nearly four months,” Hammad revealed during an interview on the Saudi podcast Thmanyah. “The player wanted to remain in shape and prepare himself for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.”

It was, in many ways, a logical move. Like David Beckham’s temporary stint with Milan in 2010, Messi sought to maintain match fitness during the winter lull of the American league. With the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada approaching, the idea of Messi spending time in Saudi Arabia seemed almost poetic — the final act of a two-decade-long rivalry with Ronaldo.

However, the plan did not end with Hammad. The academy chief passed the proposal to the Saudi Minister of Sports, only to be met with a firm refusal. “I submitted the offer to the minister, but he rejected it,” Hammad said. “He made it clear that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments.”

That decision effectively closed the door on Messi’s brief Middle East adventure. When asked directly whether the kingdom had rejected Messi’s offer, Hammad confirmed without hesitation: “That’s true.” This firm stance marked a pivotal moment in Saudi soccer’s evolution. Despite the allure of hosting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the country’s sporting authorities chose principle over publicity.

The reason behind the rejection

The mystery behind the decision lay not in finances, but in Saudi Arabia’s sporting philosophy. Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr after the 2022 World Cup, the Saudi Pro League has undergone a rapid transformation, recruiting world-class stars like Neymar, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and many others.

Yet, behind the glamour, Saudi leadership has been clear about one thing: the league’s goal is long-term competitiveness, not serving as a temporary stage for players preparing for other tournaments.

“The Saudi league will not be a training camp,” Hammad quoted the minister as saying — four words that defined the country’s sporting vision. It was a line in the sand. The Saudi Pro League wanted to attract players ready to commit fully, not those looking for short-term fitness stints.