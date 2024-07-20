Tyler Adams, a key player for both the USMNT and Bournemouth, is set for an extended period away from the pitch after undergoing back surgery.

Adams had been struggling with back issues since the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Despite the pain, he chose to play for the USMNT in the Copa America, held in the United States.

Now Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed the situation; noting that Adams played through significant discomfort before deciding on surgery two days after the USMNT‘s early exit from the tournament.

Adams’ absence is a considerable blow to Bournemouth, who had a successful campaign under Iraola last season.

“He finished the season with an injury in his back,” Cherries’ boss Andoni Iraola said.

“He wanted to play Copa America because it was very important for him. But he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.”

When will Adams return to action?

The Spaniard also expressed uncertainty about Adams’ return date. He stated, “It is difficult to say how long but he won’t be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don’t know”.

Nevertheless, Adams’ injury means he will miss Bournemouth’s preseason matches. This includes their US tour and their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on August 17.

The 25-year-old participated in all three group stage matches for the USMNT during the Copa America; albeit under a minutes restriction to manage his back issue. The USMNT had a disappointing run, failing to advance past the group stage. Argentina ultimately won the tournament, marking their third consecutive major trophy.

Another one in ocean of injury setbacks

Adams disclosed his back problem in a June interview with ESPN, just before the Brazil friendly; so that he could play at his best in the Copa America; to the point that Gregg Berhalter had to limit his playing time to control it.

“I felt good coming into camp and ready to train, but they were like, ‘No, no, no, let’s just build it up properly’. Because again, the most important thing for me is obviously to have a good Copa America but to get into preseason ready to go. I just want to get in a fit place where I can have an eight, nine, 10-week buildup into the start of the season and be in a really good place to become robust again.”

This latest surgery adds to a series of injury setbacks for the American, who joined Bournemouth from Leeds for $25 million last summer. He previously underwent hamstring surgery in October and made only a handful of appearances for the Premier League side last season.

His current situation also means he will likely miss the September international window, where the USMNT will play friendlies against Canada and New Zealand. The timing is critical as the Stars and Stripes will soon introduce a new head coach to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire : IMAGO / PA Images