Juventus will embark on their preseason training retreat in Germany, but not all of their squad will be joining them. Coach Thiago Motta has decided to leave behind several players, including high-profile names such as Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie. The team will spend a week at the World of Sports complex in Herzogenaurach. It is the same venue that hosted Germany during the Euro 2024 tournament.

Thiago Motta’s decision to exclude certain players stems from a variety of reasons. Some of the players left behind are currently on the transfer list and are seeking new clubs. Others are dealing with physical issues that require them to remain in Turin; where they can work closely with the Juventus medical staff.

Among the most notable absentees is Federico Chiesa. His contract with the Bianconeri is nearing its end, and he is reportedly close to leaving the club this summer. Another reason the Italy international won’t be joining the rest of the team on preseason training is that he’s getting married.

Other players not traveling to Germany include Arthur Melo, Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic, Arkadiusz Milik, Weston McKennie, and Wojciech Szczesny. Arthur, De Sciglio, Kostic, and Milik are nursing injuries; while McKennie and Szczesny have have extra time off following their international duties.

What does Weston McKennie’s future bring?

Despite everything, Weston McKennie, the USMNT midfielder, is increasingly not part of Motta’s plans moving forward.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady are open to selling the 25-year-old for a fee between $16 million and $19.6 million. There is interest from several clubs, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Premier League side Everton.

Amadou Onana's move to Aston Villa has closed that door to McKennie

However, according to Tuttosport‘s latest report, Everton seem to have opened talks with Juventus regarding a potential move for McKennie.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their midfield after securing Amadou Onana’s transfer to Aston Villa. A move to Goodison Park would offer the midfielder a second chance to make an impact in the Premier League; especially after a challenging stint at Leeds.

Juventus’ decision to transfer-list several players is part of their strategy to streamline the squad and manage their financial situation. The club aims to free up space and funds to accommodate new signings and ensure a more focused and cohesive team for the upcoming season.

MLS return also possible

Weston McKennie’s market value and versatility make him an attractive prospect for several clubs.

His performances last season, which included 10 assists in 38 appearances, showcased his ability to contribute significantly to a team’s midfield dynamics. However, his future remains uncertain as he considers his options.

Even a transfer back to his home country, where several MLS clubs would be interested in signing the American, is also possible. If rumors are to be believed, FC Cincinnati made a bold attempt to recruit the player, but it will most certainly fail.

Right now, three USMNT players play in the United States: Robinson, backup goalkeeper Sean Johnson, and 19-year-old Shaq Moore. MLS clubs may utilize player slots to acquire three non-salary players.

