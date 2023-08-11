After much anticipation, Tyler Adams is not going from Leeds United to Chelsea in a summer transfer.

Following Leeds’s relegation to the Championship, the United States international is free to sign with any club willing to pay $25 million. This was a clause in his contract that the Blues planned to use.

Before the start of the new season, Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen his team’s midfield. The 24-year-old had been just as determined to leave the struggling Yorkshire club that had just been demoted.

After losing Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic in 2023, they need a new face to help calm fans’ nerves. Without them, the Argentine manager can only rely on Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher as central midfielders.

Tyler Adams returns to Leeds after failed Chelsea transfer

Adams had allegedly flown to London to finish his medical with Chelsea and finalize his return to the Premier League. But then there was a sudden and significant turn of events.

The 24-year-old reportedly returned to Leeds after negotiations with Chelsea broke down and no contract was finalized, as per The Athletic and Sky Sports. The announcement follows recent controversy around a potential British record transfer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo is still insisting on joining Chelsea despite Liverpool‘s higher offer of $140 million. The Reds were ready to set a new British transfer record to get the services of the 21-year-old. The player and his agents are yet to leave the city. There were reports of a medical exam in Liverpool for Friday.

Chelsea yet to bid for Caicedo

Thus, this update represents a disheartening standstill in an already bizarre transfer narrative. But the Blues have not yet submitted a fresh offer, despite rumors that the Ecuadorian would rather play at Stamford Bridge than Anfield.

During a news conference on Friday, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino avoided questions regarding any individual players. However, he did concede that the midfield was a position where his team might need some help.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images