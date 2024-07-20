Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea’s midfielder, finds himself at the center of a controversy that could result in a significant ban.

The incident stems from a video posted by Fernandez celebrating Argentina’s Copa America victory over Colombia.

In it, he and his teammates are singing a song with racist undertones targeting French people. The video has sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from the French Football Federation and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana.

The fallout from the video has been swift and severe. The 23-year-old has publicly apologized and reportedly spoken directly to Chelsea‘s French players. The Blues, on their part, has launched an internal disciplinary procedure to address the matter. In a statement, the club emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behavior completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities, and identities feel welcome”, they said.

What are Enzo Fernandez’s potential consequences?

Despite Chelsea’s internal actions, the incident has drawn the attention of FIFA, and a formal complaint is present. Sports lawyer Udo Onwere, speaking to the i, suggested that the Football Association (FA) might impose a long-term ban on Fernandez. ”

“Match-based sanctions of six to twelve games will be recommended to Regulatory Commissions for almost all acts of discrimination by individual participants”, Onwere noted.

Wesley Fofana was hugely critical of his club teammate’s behavior Wesley Fofana was hugely critical of his club teammate’s behavior

“I guess the FA may look and see how this has been handled by Chelsea before they decide what sort of stance that they will take.

“If it was an England player then the FA could intervene. If this had been a tweet, the FA definitely would have. He would be given a six/seven game ban at a minimum.

“Then they look at all the aggravating factors. Therefore such factors would include the language used, whether it was repeatedly used, the public nature of the offence, and the profile of the participant.” he added.

The severity of the potential ban remains speculative, but there are suggestions it could extend to 12 matches.

If enforced, such a ban would keep Fernandez sidelined for approximately three months, significantly impacting Chelsea’s season. Chelsea’s 12th Premier League fixture is on November 23, which aligns with the potential suspension period. However, it’s unclear if international matches for Argentina would be part of the ban.

FIFA and CONMEBOL also monitoring situation

FIFA and CONMEBOL are also scrutinizing the video; it features a chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina defeated France. The chant included derogatory remarks about French players and specific attacks on Kylian Mbappe. Given the international implications, FIFA’s response will be crucial in determining the extent of the punishment.

As Fernandez enjoys a break following his recent efforts in the United States, the controversy looms large over his return to Chelsea in early August.

The club’s stance is clear in their statement: “We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The Club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

