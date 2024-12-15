Manchester United suffered an early setback in their Premier League derby clash against Manchester City, with midfielder Mason Mount forced off injured just 14 minutes into the game.

Mount signaled to the bench that he needed to be substituted after falling to the ground. Kobbie Mainoo replaced him in midfield. An emotional Mount embraced manager Ruben Amorim and captain Bruno Fernandes as he left the pitch, raising concerns among fans about another potential lengthy injury layoff.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville observed that Mount appeared “demoralized” as he left the field, indicating the player’s awareness of a serious issue. While Mount’s ability to walk off might suggest a less severe injury, Amorim is expected to provide a full fitness update after the match.

Mount’s injury history at Manchester United

Mount has struggled with injuries since joining Manchester United at the start of the 2023-24 season. Last season, he missed 27 games due to two calf injuries. He also missed three games at the start of this season because of a hamstring problem under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite this injury record, he had played in all seven games since Amorim’s arrival in November, starting three. The early signs however, suggest he may miss the rest of 2024.

Mason Mount’s injury is a blow to Manchester United’s already challenging start to the match. His history of injury problems, and the visible distress he showed as he left the field, raise concerns about the severity of this latest setback. Amorim’s post-match update will be crucial in assessing the extent of the injury and its potential impact on Manchester United’s season.