Ruben Amorim earned his first victory in the 2024-25 Premier League with Manchester United after trashing Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils’ fans were treated to an impressive performance that showcased the coach’s evolving tactical influence. However, despite the dominant result, Amorim took the opportunity to credit former interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy for his impact in one of United player’s strong form.

In just a few weeks, Amorim has started to shape United in his image, with key players like Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee rediscovering their best form. Rashford and Zirkzee both netted braces in the win, but it was Amad Diallo who garnered special praise after the match. Asked about the 22-year-old’s contributions, Amorim was quick to highlight the role Van Nistelrooy played in Diallo’s development.

“He was really good, he’s in a great moment, but that moment started with Ruud, and I just take advantage of Ruud’s work with Amad. He was really good defending and really good attacking, so he has to continue to play like that,” Amorim said in the post-match press conference.

Diallo played a crucial role in United’s victory, making significant contributions both in attack and defense. Operating on the right wing, he won the ball twice from Jarrad Branthwaite with high pressing, leading to two key goals, and also delivering two assists. “You could feel it in the end of the game that he was really tired, so we also have to manage that as he increases his physical ability,” Amorim said, highlighting his work rate.

Diallo has enjoyed a significant upturn in form, thanks in part to the work done by Van Nistelrooy. In the four games the Dutchman coached United, Diallo featured in all of them—two as a starter and two off the bench. It was in the starting XI where he truly made his mark, scoring both goals in United’s 2-0 Europa League win over PAOK and providing an assist in a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester City.

Amorim’s grounding message to United players

After the dominant 4-0 victory over Everton, fans are understandably excited about the future under Amorim, especially with the team scoring eight goals in just three games. But the Portuguese manager remains grounded, cautioning against premature optimism.

“The result was good but we were pragmatic. It was not pretty but we were pragmatic. We did our job, which is to win. You can feel that we have a long way to go. You can feel that in the first few minutes, where we were OK, but then Everton controlled the game. Then we got the goals in the right moment and that changed the game,” he said on talks with Sky Sports.

Despite the emphatic scoreline, United were vulnerable at times, a pattern that has persisted in recent games, including the draw against Ipswich Town and narrow win against Bodo/Glimt. While United kept a clean sheet against Everton, Amorim acknowledged that the team’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a work in progress.

“You can’t just focus on the result, you have to focus on the way the result appeared. Like before the game, we have so much to do, but it is better to work with victories. Let’s focus on the performance more than the result,” the coach ended.