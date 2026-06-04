Julian Alvarez reportedly undergoes special regenerative treatment in Argentina to recover from injury ahead of 2026 World Cup

Julian Alvarez has been one of the most pressing fitness concerns within the Argentina squad, still unable to participate fully in training sessions alongside his teammates. In an effort to get him right ahead of the World Cup, the player and the coaching staff have reportedly turned to a specialized regenerative treatment.

Since the training camp got underway at Sporting Kansas City’s facility on June 1, several players on the 26-man roster have been following individualized programs. While Lionel Messi has been the most prominent name in that group, Alvarez has also attracted significant attention given that he is still battling the effects of a sprained ankle.

According to Argentine journalist and insider Leo Paradizo, Alvarez has undergone a platelet-rich plasma injection as part of his recovery protocol. The treatment is widely used in sports medicine to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process in the affected area.

The expectation is that the effects of the injection will begin to take hold over the coming days, easing the pain in the ankle and allowing the striker to resume more normal training activity. Alvarez first sustained the ankle sprain during the Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal on April 29, forcing himself through the second leg on May 5 before being sidelined for the remainder of the club season.

Julian Alvarez (left) and Nicolas Tagliafico (right) of Argentina arrives for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With that second leg against Arsenal standing as his last competitive appearance, Alvarez has yet to fully recover, and the immediate goal is to resolve the discomfort and get him back on the training pitch in a meaningful way. Argentina have one more training session scheduled on Thursday before traveling on Friday ahead of the friendly against Honduras the following day.

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Alvarez already ruled out of Honduras friendly

With Alvarez still working through his individual program and the Honduras game arriving in two days, he is not expected to be available for selection. Messi is similarly anticipated to be among those held out of the first warm-up fixture as both stars continue their respective recoveries.

In their absence, head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to deploy a forward line led by Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Palmeiras’ Jose Lopez. The second and final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on June 9 offers a more realistic opportunity for Alvarez, Messi and others to get minutes before the World Cup begins.