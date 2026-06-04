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How to watch Mexico vs Serbia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Julián Quiñones of Mexico
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesJulián Quiñones of Mexico
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Serbia on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Serbia
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Thursday, June 4, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico will look to keep its momentum rolling as World Cup preparations continue with a friendly against Serbia, a team eager to rebound after a tough 3-0 defeat to Cape Verde. The matchup gives both sides a chance to regain confidence and sharpen their form as they build toward upcoming international competitions.

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Meanwhile, El Tri enters after consecutive victories over Ghana and Australia, but despite the positive results, there is still room for improvement. With another valuable opportunity to evaluate the squad and fine-tune key areas, Mexico will aim to deliver a more complete performance.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Serbia and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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