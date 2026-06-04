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Dumfries’ Real Madrid move sparks reaction from Netherlands coach and Barcelona icon Koeman

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and defender Denzel Dumfries.
© Srdjan Stevanovic/Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesNetherlands coach Ronald Koeman and defender Denzel Dumfries.

Pending official confirmation, Denzel Dumfries has already agreed to join Real Madrid for the 2025-26 season. In that context, his Netherlands national team coach, Ronald Koeman, weighed in on the move and made a reference to Barcelona.

Koeman spoke at a press conference following the Netherlands‘ 1-0 loss to Algeria on Wednesday and acknowledged that Dumfries missed the friendly because he was completing the final steps of his transfer to Real Madrid.

Yes, he had his medical examination near Zeist,” the coach explained, according to Diario Sport. The city of Zeist, located in the province of Utrecht, is about 54 miles from Rotterdam, where the national team played against Algeria. “I gave him permission.”

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Asked about his opinion on the next step in Dumfries’ career, Koeman was clear. “I don’t know if the transfer is completely finalized yet, but if anyone deserves it, it’s him,” the coach began. “That said, I would have preferred to see him play for FC Barcelona.”

Koeman playing for Barcelona in 1994.

Koeman playing for Barcelona in 1994.

The comment reflects Ronald Koeman’s strong connection to Barcelona. He starred for the club between 1989 and 1995, making 264 appearances and scoring 88 goals. The most important of those came in the 1992 European Cup final against Sampdoria, giving Barcelona their first UEFA Champions League title.

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Argentina on alert as 2026 World Cup opener rival Algeria defeat Netherlands 1-0 in friendly

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Argentina on alert as 2026 World Cup opener rival Algeria defeat Netherlands 1-0 in friendly

Dumfries to compete for a place at Real Madrid

The signing of Denzel Dumfries addresses a clear need for Real Madrid. Following the departure of Daniel Carvajal, the club suffered a significant loss at right back, considering the Spanish defender had held that position with distinction for more than a decade.

Now Dumfries will be tasked with replicating the performances he consistently delivered for Inter Milan in order to earn a place in the starting lineup, competing with another international star: Trent Alexander-Arnold, who arrived in Madrid from Liverpool last summer.

What’s next for Netherlands

With Denzel Dumfries back with the squad, Netherlands have one final friendly before beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. They will face Uzbekistan on June 8. After that, they will have six days off before opening Group F play against Japan. Their other opponents in the group stage will be Sweden and Tunisia.

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