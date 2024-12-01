Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls are set to define the winner of the MLS 2024 season on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park. However, the side from the state of California have been dealt a significant blow after team star Riqui Puig suffered a severe injury, sidelining him for the game.

As LA Galaxy reports, the Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in the playoffs game against Seattle Sounders.

The club confirmed that the number 10 will undergo surgery, ruling him out for the final game against New York RB. The team also reported that the player suffered the injury in the second half, but never asked for being subbed off.

The former Barcelona played 30 minutes injured, fully commited to the team to get to the final stage, and he ended up being instrumental in the Galaxy’s 1-0 victory over Seattle. Despite his injury, he provided the crucial assist to Dejan Joveljic for the match-winning goal.

The injury occurred in the 60th minute when Puig, following a defensive recovery, attempted to drive the ball forward but was fouled by Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan. The tackle resulted in a yellow card for Roldan, and Puig required on-field assistance. Despite the discomfort, Puig continued to play for an additional 30 minutes before the full extent of the injury became clear.

Riqui Puig’s 2024 MLS Season

Since joining LA Galaxy from Barcelona in August 2022, Puig has quickly established himself as one of MLS’s top talents. The Spanish playmaker has been selected to the MLS All-Star Game twice and recently signed a new deal as the team’s franchise player, keeping him with the Galaxy through the 2027 season.

In the 2024 MLS regular season, Puig registered 37 goal contributions, with 17 goals and 20 assists, solidifying his role as the team’s primary playmaker. His impact continued in the MLS playoffs, where he added 4 goals and 3 assists, playing a crucial role in guiding the Galaxy to the final.

When will Riqui Puig return?

While neither the club nor the league has provided an official timeline for his return, the nature of the ACL injury suggests Puig will be sidelined for approximately 6 to 8 months. As a result, the midfielder is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 MLS season, a major setback for both the player and the team.