Hansi Flick’s future successor identified as Barcelona reportedly target Cesc Fabregas ahead of 2028

Hansi Flick has managed to turn Barcelona into one of the best teams in the world, betting on young talents as the central base of the sporting project. Because of this, he extended his contract until 2028, making his commitment clear. However, he has raised doubts about his future retirement due to family concerns. Following this, the Blaugranas are reportedly pointing towards Cesc Fàbregas as their ideal long-term successor.

With Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City, Hansi had some very kind words for the Spanish manager, praising his excellent handling of the project. However, he cast doubt on whether he would stay at Barcelona for 10 years: “To spend 10 years at the same club at this level… It’s incredible… I don’t think you’ll see me here for a decade.” With this in mind, the Blaugranas have already target Cesc Fabregas.

According to Javi Miguel, via Catalunya Ràdio, the Blaugranas have already started planning the future of the project in case Hansi Flick decides not to renew his contract in 2028. They have pointed towards Cesc Fàbregas as the ideal candidate, as he is not only from La Masia but also has a clause in Como 1907 that allows him to leave for the Spanish side. In addition, he has very good relationships with Joan Laporta, Deco, and Alejandro Echevarria.

Despite not having extensive experience as a coach, Cesc Fàbregas has impressed in Serie A. After arriving in the top division in 2024, he has managed to turn them into one of the most eye-catching sporting projects in Italy. Not only does his style of play stand out, but he also has solid results. They have even managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the 2026–27 season, attracting the attention of Barcelona.

Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas reacts salutes the fans at the end of the Serie A match.

Cesc Fàbregas not rushing a Como 1907 exit benefits Barcelona

After becoming a shareholder of Como 1907 in 2022, Cesc Fàbregas did not take long to become part of the club’s sporting structure. In 2023, he became the coach of the U-19 team, later becoming the assistant coach in December of that same year, as he did not have a UEFA Pro license. However, he managed to become head coach in the 2024–25 season and has made it clear that he is in no hurry to leave the club, benefiting Barcelona.

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Having Hansi Flick until 2028, the Blaugranas are not looking to change coaches in the short term, as the German is a standard-bearer for the team. As Cesc is a shareholder of Como 1907, he has a strong sense of belonging and does not want to leave the club in the short term. With his contract also expiring in June 2028, the Spaniard manager could be tempted to return to Barcelona, where he also managed to shine as a player.

Both Hansi Flick and Cesc Fàbregas share a similar playing style, aiming for an attractive playing style with high pressing. In addition, both rely on young players, something Hansi has already implemented successfully with numerous talents. For this reason, he emerges as the ideal candidate for the future of the sporting project.