Real Madrid bounced back from their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League with a solid 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday. However, one notable absence that caught the attention of fans was young star Endrick. Following the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti shared what the Brazilian forward needs to do to earn more playing time.

Endrick, who joined Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, arrived with high expectations as the club’s next big talent. Yet, his lack of minutes so far has raised concerns about his progress. When asked about Endrick’s current situation, Ancelotti explained why the teenager has yet to feature regularly.

“What does he need to play? He needs to work. He hasn’t played because Mbappe was being very dangerous, and the others were doing well too. He will be ready for the next match,” Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference.

This is not the first time Ancelotti has addressed Endrick’s limited playing time. The coach has consistently stated that he will play the 18-year-old when he believes Endrick can make a difference on the field. However, with Real Madrid struggling to find their rhythm this season and dealing with an injury crisis, Ancelotti has yet to feel that the young forward is ready for the more high-stakes games.

Ancelotti’s trust in Endrick was further emphasized when, despite a month-long absence due to injury, Rodrygo started ahead of Endrick in Real Madrid’s most recent fixtures. Endrick has featured in just two of the last eight matches for Los Blancos, both as a substitute against Liverpool and Osasuna, with limited impact in both appearances.

Real Madrid invested around $39 million in Endrick, with the potential for the fee to rise to $66.8 million through performance-related bonuses. According to João Paulo Sampaio, the director of Palmeiras’ youth academy, the final price of the deal could even reach $72 million. With the youngster struggling for minutes, rumors have already linked him with a potential loan move in the January transfer window — a move that might be in his best interest at this point.

Ancelotti praises Mbappe’s return to form

One of the standout performances in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Getafe was from Kylian Mbappe, who scored a crucial goal after missing a penalty in the previous match against Liverpool. The fans at the Santiago Bernabeu were quick to support the French forward throughout the game, and in his post-match press conference, Ancelotti was full of praise for Mbappe’s performance.

“He was active, dangerous, and scored a great goal that was important to control the rest of the match. He has been active, and that’s what we want from him,” he stated. “The fans understand the team’s and the players’ moment better than anyone. They supported Mbappe after what happened at Anfield because it was the right thing to do,” the coach added.