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2026 World Cup sensation Tim Payne reportedly draws interest from Argentine club

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Tim Payne #2 of New Zealand.
© Getty ImagesTim Payne #2 of New Zealand.

The 2026 World Cup has not even kicked off yet, but it has already produced one of the most unbelievable, viral stories of the entire tournament. Just days ago, Tim Payne was completely anonymous to the global soccer community, ranking as one of the least-followed tournament participants on Instagram. Today, he is fast becoming one of the most famous.

The extraordinary transformation began when Argentine influencer Valentin Scarsini launched an online campaign, urging his massive followership to follow the New Zealand defender to boost his digital visibility. Nobody anticipated the absolute media explosion that followed; by June 5, Payne’s account had skyrocketed to over 5 million followers.

The New Zealand national team’s official media channels have quickly capitalized on this exponential internet fame. The federation’s content strategy has shifted heavily toward highlighting their newfound digital superstar, who currently plies his club trade as a right-back for the Wellington Phoenix.

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Amid this whirlwind of viral publicity, Argentine sports outlet Oral Deportiva reports that first-division side Deportivo Riestra is interested in securing Payne’s services once his campaign at the 2026 World Cup concludes.

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If the Buenos Aires-based club decides to formalize their interest, they will have to enter negotiations with the Wellington Phoenix. Payne is currently under contract with the A-League side until 2027, and according to specialized transfer market platform Transfermarkt, his current market valuation sits at $406,000.

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Payne’s journeyman career

Born in Auckland, the 32-year-old veteran has enjoyed a diverse and well-traveled career. Payne made his professional debut with Auckland City in 2009 before moving to Waitakere United between 2010 and 2011. His performances earned him a major European breakthrough when he signed with Premier League side Blackburn Rovers, where he developed from 2012 to 2014.

Following his stint in England, Payne made a move to Major League Soccer, spending the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Portland Timbers. He ultimately returned to his homeland to play for the Eastern Suburbs before cementing his status as a cornerstone of the Wellington Phoenix roster upon joining them in 2019.

New Zealand’s 2026 World Cup schedule

  • 15/06 | New Zealand vs. Iran – Los Angeles Stadium
  • 21/06 | New Zealand vs. Egypt– Vancouver Stadium
  • 27/06 | New Zealand vs. Belgium– Vancouver Stadium
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