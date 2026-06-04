Panini 2026 World Cup sticker album: Price, size, and what collectors need to know

As the World Cup is one of the most popular events in the world, it also comes with a tradition that fans use to feel part of it. In many countries, that means trying to complete the sticker album created by Panini.

Each time this competition comes around, a new round of debate begins. Because the album is released many weeks before managers confirm their final lists, there is always discussion about which players may not take part but still appear in the stickers.

The main change for this edition is tied directly to the new format, with FIFA approving an expansion to 48 teams instead of the traditional 32. With that change, collectors face a bigger challenge and will need more time to complete the album.

How many stickers are in Panini’s 2026 World Cup album?

The album contains 980 stickers, making it the largest Panini World Cup sticker collection ever released. The expanded size reflects the new 48-team format being used for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It includes players, logos, and special stickers such as the stadiums.

Badges are part of the album (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How much does the Panini 2026 World Cup album cost?

In the United States, the standard album costs $5. Starter kits and multipack boxes are also available, with prices varying depending on the number of sticker packs included.

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What’s new in the 2026 World Cup sticker collection?

The 2026 collection is the biggest in Panini World Cup history. It includes all 48 participating national teams, dedicated pages for stadiums and tournament moments, special-edition stickers, and seven stickers per pack instead of the traditional five. Collectors can also take advantage of digital sticker-swapping options.

Which players are featured in the album?

The collection includes many of the biggest stars in world soccer, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal. The album also features players from all 48 qualified nations. As with every World Cup collection, some inclusions and omissions have generated discussion among fans, particularly regarding Neymar, who was not included in the original list because the stickers had to be finalized months before the tournament, when he was not considered a likely participant, as well as veteran stars and players returning from injuries.

How much does it cost to complete the album?

In theory, collecting all 980 stickers without receiving any duplicates would require 140 packs, since each pack contains seven stickers. At $2 per pack in the United States, that comes to exactly $280. In reality, duplicates significantly increase the cost. Depending on luck, trading opportunities, and purchasing habits, completing the album can cost several hundred dollars and potentially exceed $2,000 for collectors who rely solely on buying packs.

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Where can fans buy the Panini 2026 World Cup sticker album?

Fans in the United States can purchase the album through Panini’s official online store as well as participating retailers, hobby shops, and major retail chains while supplies last.

Why Panini stickers remain a World Cup tradition

For generations of soccer fans, collecting Panini stickers has been one of the most recognizable traditions associated with the World Cup. The excitement of opening packs, trading duplicates, and trying to complete the album has connected fans across different countries and generations for more than five decades.