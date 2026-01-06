Trending topics:
Report: Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future could take U-turn after coach Amorim’s Manchester United exit

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on loan from Manchester United.
Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona this summer on loan from Manchester United.

On Monday, Manchester United announced the surprising decision to dismiss Ruben Amorim amid disappointing results and internal tensions. While speculation continues regarding the club’s next head coach, Marcus Rashford’s situation at Barcelona has also become a topic of discussion.

“The England striker’s future at United has taken a dramatic turn since Amorim was sacked,” reports The Daily Mirror. Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona since last summer on a one-year deal, with an option for the Spanish club to purchase him for around $35 million.

At the time, the forward’s departure from Manchester United was largely due to Amorim’s decision not to include him in his plans. After a brief six-month spell at Aston Villa, Marcus ultimately chose Barcelona, where he has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

“It seemed unthinkable that Rashford would play for United again under Amorim,” the report adds, noting that the situation has now changed completely amid the possibility that Manchester United’s next head coach could be interested in working with the 28-year-old.

Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer could return as Manchester United’s coach.

Solskjaer emerges as a possible replacement for Ruben Amorim

Just 24 hours after news of Amorim’s dismissal broke, speculation over his replacement has intensified in the English media. Names such as Enzo Maresca and Xavi Hernandez were among the first mentioned, along with Gareth Southgate and Oliver Glasner.

However, one familiar name has also surfaced: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Norwegian striker is a club legend at Manchester United and served as head coach from 2018 to 2021, posting one of the highest win percentages the club has recorded in the past decade.

Under Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford enjoyed one of the best stretches of his professional career. During that period, Rashford made 135 appearances — more than any other player — and scored 55 goals. Memories of that successful spell could factor into future decisions.

What Rashford has said about his future

Regardless of Manchester United’s intentions regarding Rashford, the club’s immediate fate is tied to Barcelona’s decision. The agreement reached between the clubs last summer includes a purchase option that allows the Spanish side to secure the player permanently for approximately $35 million.

That means Barcelona could unilaterally ensure Rashford’s long-term future by triggering the clause. However, the club’s ongoing financial difficulties cast doubt on that possibility, especially given that the forward is not a regular starter under head coach Hansi Flick.

Rashford, however, has been clear about his personal preference. “Of course what I want is to stay at Barca,” he said in a recent interview with Sport. “It’s an end goal, but it’s not the reason why I’m training hard and giving it my best. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.” Whether this week’s developments could alter that desire remains to be seen.

