Coach Amorim fired by Manchester United: Two surprise favorites to replace him for 2026-27 Premier League

This Monday marked the end of Ruben Amorim’s tenure as head coach of Manchester United. Following a string of disappointing results and amid internal tensions related to player recruitment during the January transfer market, the Premier League club made the decision to let him go. Several high-profile names are now being linked to the job, with an eye toward next summer.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United,” the Red Devils announced Monday in a statement published on the club’s official website. “The club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

The announcement brought an end to Amorim’s stint, which began in November 2024 following the dismissal of Erik Ten Hag due to poor results. Across 63 matches in charge, the Portuguese coach posted a modest 38.1% success rate, recording 24 wins, 18 draws, and 21 losses.

During the 2024-25 season, Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League standings, well outside the positions that qualify for European competition. Their strongest performances came in the UEFA Europa League, where they ultimately lost the final to Tottenham.



Despite heavy investment in star signings such as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, results failed to improve significantly in the current campaign. Amorim departs with the Red Devils outside the continental qualification spots and 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Darren Fletcher to serve as Manchester United interim coach

In the statement announcing Ruben Amorim’s exit, Manchester United also clarified the club’s immediate plans regarding the technical staff: “Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Reports suggest the Red Devils are expected to stick with an interim setup through the remainder of the season, with Fletcher overseeing the Premier League and FA Cup campaigns. That approach would allow the club ample time to carefully evaluate its options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Who will replace Amorim at Manchester United?

Naturally, Amorim’s dismissal has fueled speculation about who will take over next season. One of the first names to surface is, interestingly, another recently fired Premier League manager: Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea removed Maresca from his post last week amid tensions with club executives. Given the strong results achieved by the Blues under the Italian coach — including winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup — he has emerged as a leading candidate for Manchester United, according to The Guardian.

Another name drawing attention is Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona legend has been out of management for a year and a half following his spell with the Spanish giants, but both his stature in the sport and his most recent coaching experience make him an appealing option.

In addition to Xavi and Maresca, other managers appearing on early shortlists circulated by the English media include former England national team coach Gareth Southgate and current Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner.

