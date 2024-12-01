Manchester United’s commanding 4-0 win over Everton in Matchday 13 of the 2024-25 Premier League season was a significant boost for Ruben Amorim, who is beginning to shape his vision for the team. However, despite the resounding victory, the Portuguese coach faces a major setback with the news that he will be without two crucial players for the upcoming clash against Arsenal.

United’s fans are starting to buy into Amorim’s project after the coach secured his first Premier League win, with braces from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee sealing the comprehensive victory. The Red Devils, now looking to push up the Premier League table, are feeling optimistic under Amorim’s leadership.

But the triumph was tempered by injury and suspension concerns. Both center-back Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be unavailable for the important midweek encounter against Arsenal after each player received a yellow card in the second half against Everton.

Martinez and Mainoo entered the Everton match with four yellow cards in the Premier League. Both players received bookings early in the second half, meaning they will now serve a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

The Argentine and the Englishman have been key figures in Amorim’s system. Martinez, a vital organizer in defense, plays a central role in starting attacks from the back, while Mainoo has been crucial as the midfield anchor. With Manchester United now in 9th place, a difficult test awaits them against second-place Arsenal, who are strong title contenders. Amorim will need to find alternatives to cover these absences if United are to avoid struggling in this crucial matchup.

Alternative options for Martinez and Mainoo

Amorim faces a tactical challenge as he looks for solutions to cover the loss of Martinez and Mainoo. The absence of Mainoo may be easier to manage, as the Englishman has not been a regular starter in Amorim’s first three games. In fact, the match against Everton was Mainoo’s first appearance in the starting XI. Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte could step in and fill the void in midfield, providing a like-for-like replacement for Mainoo.

However, Martinez’s absence presents a much more complicated dilemma for Amorim. The Argentine’s role as a ball-playing center-back, particularly his ability to progress the ball forward with his precise left foot, has been integral to United’s buildup play. In the Everton match, Martinez had the most touches (100) and completed 86 of 90 passes, highlighting his influence on the pitch.

No direct replacement for Martinez exists in United’s squad. In his absence during the Everton match, veteran Jonny Evans stepped in, but he was called out for a mistake in a previous game against Ipswich Town. Another possible option is left-back Luke Shaw, who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but Shaw is still working his way back to full fitness after a recent injury.