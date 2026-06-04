How to watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Guatemala vs Czech Republic WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, June 4, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2, Hulu + Live TV and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Guatemala will get a valuable measuring stick for its progress when it squares off with the Czech Republic in an international friendly, as Los Chapines continue pursuing a long-awaited spot at the FIFA World Cup and seek experience against European competition.

The Czechs, meanwhile, are using the matchup as part of their preparations for a highly anticipated return to the world’s biggest tournament after years away, aiming to build rhythm and confidence while carrying on the proud legacy of Czechoslovakia, a two-time World Cup runner-up.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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