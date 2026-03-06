Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.

For months, there has been speculation in Barcelona about the future of several of the team’s attacking players. Expiring contracts, purchase options that must be exercised, and potential reinforcements have been major topics among fans and the media, with several high-profile names involved in those conversations. Robert Lewandowski is among them, with his future still uncertain.

The Polish striker’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30 of this year, in the middle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, and there is still no clarity about what will happen beyond that date.

“I’ll give myself around three months to decide what I want to do. Me, just me,” Lewandowski said about the situation during a recent interview with Sky Sports. That means Robert will wait until the end of the current campaign to evaluate his next step, likely so he can get a full picture of both his own performances and the club’s results during the decisive stages of the season.

“What is good is that I don’t have pressure,” he added. “At 30 or a few years (younger), this kind of feeling is going to be different. ‘I want to see where I’m going to play’. But in this moment, I don’t have to know. I have patience.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against RCD Mallorca.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring against RCD Mallorca.

Lewandowski is 37 years old and will have turned 38 by the start of the 2026-27 season. He clearly knows he is entering the final stage of his professional career, which is why he is approaching every decision with caution, aware that his next move could be the last of his soccer career.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal loses two key teammates as Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde injuries for weeks

see also

Lamine Yamal loses two key teammates as Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde injuries for weeks

Lewandowski remains motivated for Barcelona’s upcoming challenges

Just because Robert Lewandowski knows he is nearing the end of his career does not mean he has lost the competitive fire that has always driven him to perform at the highest level. In fact, he appears motivated by the challenges Barcelona have ahead in the coming months.

“The season is starting again,” the Polish striker said in the same interview, referring to the fact that the Blaugranas are now entering the decisive stages of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.We have to be ready for the most important time in this part of the season.”

Speaking about that mindset, Lewandowski explained how he prepares himself for the challenges ahead: “You always have to be ready. Always you have to think, what can I do better, what can I do more? You have to think 24 hours per day about your football. You need always this feeling that you’re hungry for more.”

Advertisement
Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

see also

Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

Lewandowski also thinking about the World Cup

Beyond his focus on Barcelona’s challenges, Robert Lewandowski also has a clear goal in the near future: leading Poland to another World Cup. They are set to play in the European play-off during the March FIFA break, where they will face Albania in the semifinals and, if they advance, play for qualification against either Sweden or Ukraine.

We have two games, two finals. We don’t have any space for the mistakes,” Lewandowski said. “If we’re winning first game, then we have to be ready for the final. It’s the challenge for every team in these play-offs: to play not one game but two games on the higher level. I take this challenge and it’s going to be interesting. I hope we can enjoy and go to the USA for the World Cup.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lewandowski’s potential move to Chicago Fire discussed by Poland teammate and MLS player

Lewandowski’s potential move to Chicago Fire discussed by Poland teammate and MLS player

Chicago Fire are reportedly accelerating negotiations for Robert Lewandowski, and now a Major League Soccer player and teammate of the striker in Poland has weighed in.

Robert Lewandowski makes candid admission about his Barcelona future amid exit rumors: ‘I don’t know’

Robert Lewandowski makes candid admission about his Barcelona future amid exit rumors: ‘I don’t know’

Amid uncertainty surrounding his future with Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski offered an honest admission.

Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

Lewandowski’s Poland, Donnarumma’s Italy and more: Which UEFA nations have qualified for the World Cup playoffs?

With the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying group stage concluded, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Italy will be two of the nations that will be competing for a place in the competition via playoffs.

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Celta de Vigo receive Real Madrid in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Below, you’ll find all the key details for this matchup, including kickoff times and full information on how to watch the game live on TV and through available streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo