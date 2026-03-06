Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

For months, there has been speculation in Barcelona about the future of several of the team’s attacking players. Expiring contracts, purchase options that must be exercised, and potential reinforcements have been major topics among fans and the media, with several high-profile names involved in those conversations. Robert Lewandowski is among them, with his future still uncertain.

The Polish striker’s contract with Barcelona expires on June 30 of this year, in the middle of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, and there is still no clarity about what will happen beyond that date.

“I’ll give myself around three months to decide what I want to do. Me, just me,” Lewandowski said about the situation during a recent interview with Sky Sports. That means Robert will wait until the end of the current campaign to evaluate his next step, likely so he can get a full picture of both his own performances and the club’s results during the decisive stages of the season.

“What is good is that I don’t have pressure,” he added. “At 30 or a few years (younger), this kind of feeling is going to be different. ‘I want to see where I’m going to play’. But in this moment, I don’t have to know. I have patience.“

Lewandowski is 37 years old and will have turned 38 by the start of the 2026-27 season. He clearly knows he is entering the final stage of his professional career, which is why he is approaching every decision with caution, aware that his next move could be the last of his soccer career.

Lewandowski remains motivated for Barcelona’s upcoming challenges

Just because Robert Lewandowski knows he is nearing the end of his career does not mean he has lost the competitive fire that has always driven him to perform at the highest level. In fact, he appears motivated by the challenges Barcelona have ahead in the coming months.

“The season is starting again,” the Polish striker said in the same interview, referring to the fact that the Blaugranas are now entering the decisive stages of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. “We have to be ready for the most important time in this part of the season.”

Speaking about that mindset, Lewandowski explained how he prepares himself for the challenges ahead: “You always have to be ready. Always you have to think, what can I do better, what can I do more? You have to think 24 hours per day about your football. You need always this feeling that you’re hungry for more.”

Lewandowski also thinking about the World Cup

Beyond his focus on Barcelona’s challenges, Robert Lewandowski also has a clear goal in the near future: leading Poland to another World Cup. They are set to play in the European play-off during the March FIFA break, where they will face Albania in the semifinals and, if they advance, play for qualification against either Sweden or Ukraine.

“We have two games, two finals. We don’t have any space for the mistakes,” Lewandowski said. “If we’re winning first game, then we have to be ready for the final. It’s the challenge for every team in these play-offs: to play not one game but two games on the higher level. I take this challenge and it’s going to be interesting. I hope we can enjoy and go to the USA for the World Cup.“