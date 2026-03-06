How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, March 6, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pressure is mounting on Real Madrid after a costly stumble against Getafe left them four points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title chase. With little room for another misstep, Kylian Mbappe and company know a convincing response is essential to keep pace at the top.

But a surging Celta de Vigo squad, enjoying a strong 2025/2026 campaign and eyeing European qualification, won’t make it easy in a matchup loaded with major implications—be sure to tune in for what should be a high-stakes showdown.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

