How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid
|WHAT
|Spanish LaLiga
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, March 6, 2026
|WHERE
|ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Pressure is mounting on Real Madrid after a costly stumble against Getafe left them four points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title chase. With little room for another misstep, Kylian Mbappe and company know a convincing response is essential to keep pace at the top.
But a surging Celta de Vigo squad, enjoying a strong 2025/2026 campaign and eyeing European qualification, won’t make it easy in a matchup loaded with major implications—be sure to tune in for what should be a high-stakes showdown.
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+
, you can watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.