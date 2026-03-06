Messi’s chase for 900th career goal addressed by Inter Miami coach Mascherano: ‘He’s unbelievable’

At nearly 39, Lionel Messi remains one of the most important figures in global sports, not only because of his superstar status but also because of the performances he continues to deliver week after week on the field with Inter Miami and Argentina. Javier Mascherano addressed the topic.

The coach was asked by Bolavip about Messi’s increasingly close pursuit of 900 career goals, a mark that only one player in the history of soccer has reached so far — Cristiano Ronaldo — and one that Leo now needs just two more goals to achieve.

“The numbers that you mention are incredible, he’s unbelievable,” Mascherano said about Messi during Friday’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s Major League Soccer matchup against DC United at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I’m just a privileged spectator,” the Inter Miami coach added regarding the chance to enjoy Messi’s magic on a daily basis, just as he did during their years together as teammates with Barcelona and Argentina. “I just get to watch him closer than you on the sidelines.”

Lionel Messi could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

While Cristiano Ronaldo remains the first and only player in soccer history to reach the remarkable total of 900 official goals, Lionel Messi could surpass him in terms of efficiency and speed if he reaches that number in the near future.

Ronaldo scored his 900th goal on September 5, 2024, during Portugal’s match against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. At that time, CR7 was 39 years and 7 months old, and he needed 1,238 official matches between club and international play to reach that milestone, averaging 0.73 goals per game.

Messi could eclipse those numbers. Right now he has 898 goals across his time with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and Argentina, and he needs just two more. What stands out is that Leo reached those numbers in a considerably shorter time than Ronaldo. The Argentine forward is 38 years, 8 months, and 10 days old and has played 1,149 matches, resulting in an average of 0.78 goals per game.

What are Messi’s upcoming matches?

With another brace, like the one he scored in Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City last Sunday, Lionel Messi would reach the 900-goal mark. That could happen as soon as this Saturday, when the Herons visit DC United in MLS action.

If it does not happen then, the opportunity could come in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where Inter Miami will begin their campaign next Wednesday, March 11 against Nashville SC at Geodis Park. And even if the two expected goals take longer to arrive, the opportunity could come with Argentina during the March international break, although it is still unclear whether they will face Spain in the Finalissima.