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How to watch Poland vs Albania match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Robert Lewandowski of Poland
© Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of Poland
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Poland vs Albania on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Poland vs Albania
WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Thursday, March 26, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

History and ambition collide when Albania squares off against Poland in a pivotal World Cup qualifier Path B semifinal game. Albania arrives as one of Europe’s fastest-rising sides, showing major progress in recent years and building a disciplined, competitive squad eager to make history with its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

Poland, meanwhile, counters with a wealth of tournament experience, including its iconic third-place finish at the 1974 FIFA World Cup, giving them a veteran edge in high-pressure moments. Despite the gap in historical success, this matchup shapes up as a tightly contested battle, with Albania’s hunger and momentum meeting Poland’s proven pedigree.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Poland vs Albania and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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