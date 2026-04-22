Lewandowski urged to ‘behave like a man’ and leave Barcelona by Poland legend Tomaszewski

For months, Robert Lewandowski has been the subject of rumors and speculation, as his future at Barcelona remains unclear beyond June 30, when his contract expires. In that context, Poland legend Jan Tomaszewski delivered harsh words toward the striker.

“Robert, behave like a man,” Tomaszewski said about Lewandowski in a recent interview with Super Express. “You’re not just anyone. You’re the most famous Pole in history, and you allow yourself to be treated like this?”

The former Poland goalkeeper’s comments refer to Lewandowski’s limited playing time in recent matches, often reduced to a secondary role behind Ferran Torres and forced to wait for opportunities off the bench.

This season, Lewandowski has recorded 17 goals and 3 assists across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. Of the 40 matches he has played, 22 have been as a starter, while in the remaining 18 he has come off the bench. On four occasions, he remained an unused substitute.

Robert Lewandowski of Poland gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

Tomaszewski believes the situation calls for a decisive move from the striker: “If Robert leaves now, Barcelona can do whatever they want and win the Spanish league. I’m convinced that wherever Robert plays—whether in MLS or at another club—he will be valued as he deserves.”

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Flick, Laporta, and Deco under fire

In the same interview, Jan Tomaszewski also took aim at Hansi Flick. “The German gentleman is responsible for what happened in the tie against Atletico Madrid, and he has shown he has little in common with elite soccer,” said the former player, who was named Best Goalkeeper at the 1974 FIFA World Cup, where Poland finished third.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco were also criticized. “I suggest to Mr. Laporta and Mr. Deco that they nominate the German for the Nobel Prize for having ruined such a team,” Tomaszewski added.

Lewandowski’s future in doubt

Once his contract with Barcelona expires on June 30, Robert Lewandowski will become a free agent. That would give him the opportunity to choose his next destination, whether in Spain or abroad.

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Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer him a one-year extension, with a reduced salary in line with his more limited role. Other options are also emerging, including interest from Chicago Fire in MLS, AC Milan in Serie A, and rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.