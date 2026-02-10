Trending topics:
MLS
Comments

Lewandowski’s potential move to Chicago Fire discussed by Poland teammate and MLS player

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warms up.
For months, Robert Lewandowski has been linked to rumors and speculation about potential moves to clubs across different continents. One of the more concrete possibilities appears to be Major League Soccer, with Chicago Fire at the center of talks. A Poland national team player shared his thoughts on the matter.

This week, journalist Nicolo Schira reported on X that Lewandowski received a formal offer from Chicago Fire to move to MLS once his contract with Barcelona ends on June 30 of this year. The proposal reportedly includes a two-year deal, an appealing detail considering the player’s advanced age.

When asked about these rumors, a teammate of the Polish star expressed excitement about the possibility. “Yeah, I saw some news and maybe he will come. I think it’s a very good opportunity, you know?” said Houston Dynamo midfielder Mateusz Bogusz during a recent interview shared by Deporte Total USA on X.

The 24-year-old midfielder will return to MLS this season after a short stint in Liga MX with Cruz Azul. It will be his second spell in the United States, having played over 90 matches with Los Angeles FC in 2023 and 2024.

Mateusz Bogusz playing for Poland.

The MLS is growing, the organization here is very good, you know?” Bogusz reflected during the same interview. So, that’s a very good step. Not only for the old players, but for the young players who want to come here.”

Robert Lewandowski reportedly sets a clear deadline to decide his future amid potential Barcelona departure

What’s Lewandowski’s situation right now?

Speculation about Robert Lewandowski’s future has only intensified over time, as the calendar has become a key factor in the decision. From January 1, 2026, the Polish striker will be free to negotiate and sign a contract with any club in the world, taking effect in the second half of the year.

This is because FIFA rules allow players with less than six months remaining on their contracts to negotiate freely. Lewandowski is tied to Barcelona until June 30, and if he does not agree to an extension, he will become a free agent after that date.

While there have been rumors that Barcelona could offer Lewandowski an additional year, there are currently no reports of concrete negotiations. In fact, speculation around potential offensive reinforcements for Barcelona, such as Dusan Vlahovic or Julian Alvarez, only adds to the uncertainty.

