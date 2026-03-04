Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal loses two key teammates as Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde injuries for weeks

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona imposed their high offensive tempo against Atlético Madrid, securing a 3-0 victory thanks to an outstanding performance by Marc Bernal. Despite this, they failed to level the aggregate score and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey. In addition, Lamine Yamal faced disappointing news as he lost two key teammates. The Blaugrana announced that Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé sustained injuries, ruling them out for several weeks.

After the match against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona announced that Alejandro Balde suffered an injury to the distal biceps femoris of his left thigh. Because of this, he will have to be out for about four weeks. Moreover, Jules Koundé was also diagnosed with an injury to the mid-third of the biceps femoris of his left thigh. While they did not provide an estimated recovery time for the Frenchman, Diario Sport states that he will be out for around four weeks.

With this absences, coach Hansi Flick now has five players sidelined for an extended period, as Gavi, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong are also set to remain out until early April. In light of this, the Blaugrana will be forced to rely on youngsters such as Jofre Torrents, Marc Bernal and Marc Casadó. Moreover, João Cancelo may hold a key role as he stood out against Los Colchoneros.

Even though these absences are certainly significant, Barcelona may not have too many problems staying competitive. Throughout the season, Flick has managed to show that his deep roster can help them at any moment, which is why they remain favorites to win La Liga and to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. In addition, the level shown by Marc Bernal and João Cancelo could prove decisive in the upcoming matches.

Koke, Johnny Cardoso and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrate victory.

Koke, Johnny Cardoso and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrate victory.

Robert Lewandowski could soon return to Barcelona’s roster

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have managed to establish as one of the best offensive teams, maintaining a wide variety of scorers. Ferran Torres may have emerged as a major contributor, but his lack of effectiveness at key moments weighed heavily against Atlético Madrid. However, coach Hansi Flick could soon receive some good news amid injuries to Kounde and Balde, as Robert Lewandowski is reportedly set to return earlier than expected.

Advertisement
Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

see also

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski will be available for the match against Athletic Bilbao, as he will wear a mask following his fracture to his left eye socket. With this, the Polish striker would have one game to adapt, arriving in full shape to face Newcastle United, where he could be decisive either as a starter or coming off the bench. His early return is a definitive boost for Lamine Yamal, who regains an experienced presence in the goal-scoring side.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid falls short in Copa del Rey semifinal despite strong performances from Yamal, Raphinha, Bernal

Despite Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Marc Bernal shining in the 3-0 win, Barcelona fall short to complete the comeback in the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash in the second leg of their 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. Supporters in the USA can follow every minute of the showdown, as full kickoff schedules and viewing information are provided here for both TV coverage and live streaming options.

Why aren’t Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey clash?

Why aren’t Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey clash?

Having the difficult task of overturning a 4–0 scoreline, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey. Complicating the work of the Blaugranas, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong will not be able to be in the match, forcing coach Hansi Flick to make changes.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Brighton face Arsenal in a Matchday 29 game during the 2025/2026 Premier League campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the action on TV or through streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo