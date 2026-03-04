Kaká gets real on Luka Modric’s AC Milan future: ‘He could continue for another two or three years’

Ricardo Kaká established himself as one of the greatest players in AC Milan‘s storied history. During his time with the club, he led the team to a UEFA Champions League title and earned the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Although he announced his retirement from professional soccer in 2017, his passion for the Rossoneri endures. In that sense, the Brazilian offered a bold perspective on Luka Modric’s tenure in the Italian side, leaving a clear idea.

“It’s incredible: He still has the desire to play, calls his teammates to action, always fights, and brings energy and personality… Considering Luka’s importance to the team right now, I believe he could continue for two or three more years, but who knows: There is physical condition, and then there are the player’s decisions, his family’s needs, and the desire to return home,” Kaka said, via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite arriving as a full-fledged veteran, Modrić has become one of AC Milan’s most important players. Having played 2,234 minutes, the veteran ranks as the team’s fourth-most used player. Serving as the midfield axis, the Croatian organizes the game and stands as the most influential figure on the roster, even at 40 years old. Moreover, he has become the ideal mentor for youngsters Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari.

Although Luka Modrić has established himself as a key figure for AC Milan, he is not entirely certain about renewing his contract. His current deal expires in June 2026 and includes a player option to extend it. However, the veteran intends to make this decision after the 2026 World Cup, as Dinamo Zagreb are also reportedly interested in signing him. Despite this, the Italian side continue working to convince the Croatian to extend his stay.

Luka Modric of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

AC Milan could chase Modric’s renewal with two decisive promises

The Rossoneri have managed to establish themselves as one of the top teams in Serie A. Although draws have hurt their pursuit of the league lead, they have remained ahead of sides such as Napoli, AS Roma, Como, and Juventus. Looking to sustain their strong results, AC Milan are aiming to renew Luka Modrić’s contract, and they could rely on two key factors to convince him to extend his tenure.

After having won everything throughout his career, Luka Modrić’s decision may not depend on a strong financial offer. With this in mind, the Rossoneri could attempt to secure the Croatian’s continuity by guaranteeing a spot in the UEFA Champions League and reinforcing the roster with world-class players, especially in attack. While this would not guarantee his renewal, it would bring it much closer, as a truly competitive project could tempt him.