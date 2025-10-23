Brazil legend Kaká sends hopeful 2026 World Cup message to Neymar after Ancelotti snub

Neymar‘s absence from the Brazil national team has been one of the most discussed topics since Carlo Ancelotti took over as head coach, with the star still yet to make his debut under the Italian manager. While Neymar recovers from an injury, Brazilian legend Kaká offered a hopeful message to the forward ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

At just 20 years old, Kaká was part of the Brazil squad that won the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan. He went on to have a distinguished club career, most notably with AC Milan, where he won the Ballon d’Or in 2007. Now 43, he is still remembered as one of the standout talents of the 21st century and a precursor to the era dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In an interview with ESPN, the former Orlando City star addressed Neymar’s situation with optimism: “I think Neymar’s call-up at this point isn’t really up to the coach to decide. This is just my personal opinion. I believe it has more to do with his situation as an athlete. If he’s healthy, performing well, and injury-free, I have no doubt he’ll be called up and will play in the World Cup.“

Kaká also expressed hope for Neymar’s participation in what could be his final World Cup. “The hope now is that he can fully recover from this period of injuries, keep a good rhythm of games, and be ready for the World Cup. My expectation, and that of the fans, is that he’ll be fit and present at the 2026 World Cup,” he emphasized.

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Since taking over in June, Ancelotti has not called up Neymar even once, making it clear he will only select the Santos star when he is 100% fit. The decision has raised eyebrows in the national team, and there has reportedly been some tension between Neymar and Ancelotti over the reasons for his exclusion.

Currently, Neymar is recovering from an injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh and is expected to resume training in early November. His last appearance was on September 14 against Atlético Mineiro. With the November international break approaching, it seems unlikely he will return to La Canarinha in 2025, but Kaká remains confident that, if fit, Neymar will be ready for the 2026 World Cup.

Kaká pleased with Ancelotti’s arrival

Despite the tension surrounding Neymar, Kaká has praised Ancelotti’s arrival as Brazil’s coach. The Italian managed Kaká during his six seasons at AC Milan between 2003 and 2009, leaving a lasting impression on the Ballon d’Or winner.

Under Ancelotti, Kaká believes Brazil can contend for another World Cup: “I’m happy with Ancelotti’s arrival; I think he’s an excellent coach. He’s fully capable of organizing the team, building a competitive squad, and leading it toward a sixth championship.“

Kaka (L) speaks with Carlo Ancelotti (R), manager of AC Milan.

Kaká also highlighted Ancelotti’s leadership qualities. “I really appreciate leadership like Ancelotti’s. I believe the role of a coach is very important within a football environment, within a team. Therefore, I’m super optimistic, believing strongly in Brazil and that our team will bring great joy in the next World Cup,” he added.