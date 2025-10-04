Lionel Messi stirs fans with pre-2026 World Cup tribute featuring Xavi Hernandez, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane: Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not included?

Even in the twilight of their careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to shape the soccer conversation. This week, Messi lit up the internet with a striking new pre-World Cup image that instantly went viral — one featuring several legends of the game, including Xavi Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Kaka, and Zinedine Zidane, among others, but not his long-time rival, Ronaldo. The omission sparked an avalanche of speculation among fans across social media, as many wondered why the Portuguese icon was left out of a picture that symbolized global soccer greatness.

The timing made it even more dramatic: with both Messi and Ronaldo preparing for what could be their final World Cup appearances in 2026, every post, gesture, or public appearance feels like another chapter in the saga of soccer’s most iconic rivalry.

The image that caused the uproar was part of a broader celebration of Messi’s legacy and his relationship with the World Cup, which many consider the crowning jewel of his career. After years of heartbreak in international finals, Messi’s triumph with Argentina in Qatar 2022 not only secured his long-awaited world title but also, for many, ended the GOAT debate once and for all.

“Each piece in his collection tells the story of when Messi went from prodigy to legend,” Spanish Marca wrote, referring to his ever-growing list of symbolic soccer artifacts — from his golden boots to the match ball from the 2022 World Cup final. That historic ball, used when Argentina defeated France on penalties at Lusail Stadium, has become one of the most revered items in Messi’s personal archive.

Tweet placeholder

Now, with the official ball of the 2026 World Cup already reserved in his collection, the 38-year-old is signaling that his story with Argentina is not quite finished. The photograph that sparked so much attention was meant to bridge the past and the future — a nostalgic tribute and a subtle hint that the world may yet see him on the grandest stage one more time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Icons by his side — and one missing

The photo featured a constellation of legends — Xavi Hernandez, Kaka, and Zinedine Zidane — each posing with a World Cup trophy or ball from their victorious years. Standing at the center was Messi, holding his own World Cup relic from 2022, flanked by those who once lifted the same prize. It was meant to be a celebration of soccer’s most illustrious champions — a symbolic passing of the torch.

But amid the glowing nostalgia, one absence stood out unmistakably: Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok with the same question — “Where is Ronaldo?”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reason why Ronaldo is mising

According to Adidas, the image is part of a major upcoming advertising campaign that will be unveiled before the 2026 World Cup. Every figure in the photograph, from Zidane to Messi, shares two key traits: they are all World Cup winners, and they are all affiliated with Adidas.

That combination explains everything. Ronaldo, while one of soccer’s greatest ever, has never won a World Cup — and he remains one of Nike’s most prominent athletes. For that reason, he was naturally excluded from the promotional shoot.