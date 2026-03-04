Harry Kane’s uncertain future reportedly prompts Bayern Munich to begin search for top-class forward

Since arriving in Germany in the summer of 2023, Harry Kane has shown he possesses the qualities needed to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure and lead Bayern Munich through his goal-scoring ability. However, it remains unclear what the future holds for the England striker.

Kane’s performances have turned him into an attractive target for other European giants, even though he has publicly stated that his focus remains on Bayern for now. Still, a potential move elsewhere is not the only factor the German side are weighing.

“The Munich management is anticipating all eventualities regarding Harry Kane’s (32 years old) aging and is actively preparing for his eventual departure,” FootMercato stated this week. The report adds that, as a possible long-term solution, Bayern’s attention is beginning to turn toward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker holds one clear advantage over Kane: he is considerably younger (27 compared to the England forward’s 32). That offers greater long-term projection, while his current performances suggest he can deliver immediately.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray.

Osimhen has recorded 17 goals and six assists in 25 appearances for Galatasaray this season across the UEFA Champions League and Turkey’s Super Lig. “These stratospheric performances have rekindled the interest of Bayern Munich, who are currently considering how to prepare for life after Harry Kane,” FootMercato added.

Kompany knows Osimhen well

Beyond his current form at Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen reached star status during his years with Napoli. Between 2020 and 2024, the Nigerian striker made 133 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 76 goals and winning the Serie A title in 2022-23.

Before his move to Italy, Osimhen impressed in the French and Belgian leagues. Because Vincent Kompany is Belgian, the Bayern Munich head coach followed Victor’s development closely during that period. “Kompany greatly admires the former Lille player, whose explosive start in Belgium with Charleroi he remembers fondly,” FootMercato reports.

In addition, a potential move to Bayern Munich would represent a second chance in the Bundesliga for Osimhen. He had his first professional experience there with Wolfsburg between 2016 and 2017. However, that stint did not unfold as planned: he made just 16 appearances over two seasons and failed to score a goal.

