Carlo Ancelotti receives glowing tribute from Kaka as Milan icon makes strong Brazil 2026 FIFA World Cup claim

Carlo Ancelotti and Kaka share a bond forged in the red and black of Milan and strengthened under the bright lights of Real Madrid. Now, as the Brazil national team prepares for another World Cup journey, the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner has spoken glowingly about his old coach.

Ancelotti is preparing to lead the Brazil national team into his first-ever World Cup as a head coach. The Italian tactician took charge last May following his departure from Real Madrid, guiding the Selecao through the final stretch of their qualifying campaign.

No national team boasts more World Cup titles than Brazil, with five triumphs, the most recent arriving in 2002 in Japan and South Korea. Yet since lifting that trophy, the Selecao have endured a prolonged wait for another global crown. They have advanced beyond the quarter-finals only once in that period, finishing fourth on home soil in 2014.

The weight of expectation remains immense. According to Opta’s supercomputer, Brazil has been given a 5.6% chance of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup title in the 2026 tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The numbers suggest caution, but history demands belief.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

What did Kaka say about Ancelotti?

It is in that context that Kaka’s endorsement becomes significant. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he made clear his confidence in Ancelotti’s leadership: “Ancelotti is the right person at this moment for Brazil, which, given its history, is always considered amongst the favorites. Maybe not in the top three, but it’s a good team, and Carlo is Carlo.”

The remark encapsulates both realism and reverence. Kaka acknowledges that Brazil may not currently stand above every rival on paper, yet he insists that the combination of tradition and Ancelotti’s steady presence elevates the national team into the contender category.

For Kaka, this belief is shaped by personal experience. He flourished under Ancelotti at Milan, winning major honors, and later experienced the intensity of World Cup tournaments firsthand. “I’m confident, I’ve been lucky enough to play at three World Cups, and I know how exciting it can be. Having a good tournament after so many disappointments would be great for the country.”

Those words reflect not just optimism but an understanding of the emotional stakes. Brazil is a singular football nation, where the World Cup defines generations.

Kaka (L) speaks with Carlo Ancelotti (R), manager of AC Milan.

The bold prediction revealed

In the middle of his reflections, Kaka made his position clear: Brazil will be among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup under Ancelotti’s guidance, even if they are not universally ranked in the top three pre-tournament picks.

It is a bold stance considering the recent record. Twenty-four years have passed since the last triumph. The Selecao have repeatedly fallen short in knockout rounds. Pressure, scrutiny, and expectation will follow them into North America once again.

Yet the 42-year-old midfield maestro’s faith rests heavily on the experienced tactician’s temperament. The Italian’s calm authority, tactical flexibility, and experience managing elite dressing rooms at Milan and Real Madrid are seen as crucial assets. Brazil is not merely seeking talent; it is seeking composure in decisive moments.