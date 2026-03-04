Christian Pulisic still haunted by injury woes as Milan weighs big call before Derby della Madonnina: Will USMNT ace be ready to play against Inter?

Christian Pulisic once decided this fixture with a single, instinctive touch inside the penalty area. Now, as Milan prepares to face Inter in another edition of the Derby della Madonnina, uncertainty clouds the build-up. The club enters the week knowing that the margin for error has disappeared. Inter sits top of the table, Milan chases from behind, and Sunday night’s showdown at San Siro could redefine the Scudetto battle. Yet while tactical debates rage, the real drama begins in the treatment room.

The build-up to the derby has been far from smooth. Davide Bartesaghi and Matteo Gabbia remain under medical supervision after recent muscle issues. Gabbia has already missed matches, while Bartesaghi picked up a problem that initially sparked fears of a longer absence.

Scans on the wing-back revealed no serious injury, raising hopes of a swift return. However, according to SportMediaset, Bartesaghi trained separately at Milanello despite the positive diagnosis. His status as a potential starter now hangs in the balance.

Gabbia’s situation appears even clearer: the central defender also worked alone, suggesting that Koni De Winter is increasingly likely to retain his place in the back three. For a club preparing for one of its biggest matches of the season, enforced stability at the back may prove both a necessity and a gamble.

The Pulisic problem emerges

If the defensive concerns were not enough, attention has shifted sharply toward Milan’s No. 11. As reported by Calciomercato and Corriere della Sera, Pulisic has been struggling with knee bursitis, an issue that has slowed him down in recent weeks. The inflammation has forced him to ration his efforts, and the impact on his performances has been visible.

The American has not scored or provided an assist in 2026. His missed opportunities against Parma and Cremonese have amplified scrutiny, especially considering his decisive contribution in the previous derby on November 23, when he tucked in a rebound from Alexis Saelemaekers’ shot to secure victory.

Since that moment, the league’s balance has shifted dramatically. Inter has recorded 14 wins and one draw in 15 matches, opening a 10-point advantage at the summit. The Rossoneri’s hopes of keeping the Scudetto race alive may hinge on this very fixture.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Will Pulisic play against Inter?

With not many days remaining before kickoff, doubts about Pulisic’s starting role have intensified. The forward has not started two consecutive matches since early January and has been carefully managed due to his knee condition.

Calciomercatonotes that Massimiliano Allegri is considering changes to an attack that has struggled for productivity and efficiency in recent outings against Como, Parma, and Cremonese. Rafael Leao is certain to start, but the second attacking berth is under debate.

Christian Pulisicof AC Milan competes for the ball with Manuel Akanji of FC Internazionale

There is little doubt that Pulisic will push to be available. His competitive nature and history in this fixture make that almost certain. Yet the medical staff’s caution suggests that risking him from the outset may not be straightforward. Nkunku may now have the edge to start, with Pulisic potentially deployed as an impact substitute should his knee fail to respond fully in training.

As the report underlines, the decision may come down to balancing immediate necessity with long-term risk. Deploying the American winger from the bench, when defensive lines tire and spaces open, could maximize his impact without overburdening his knee.