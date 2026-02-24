Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan may face harsh loss as Luka Modric reportedly closes in on surprise move

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

Amid Christian Pulisic’s dip in form, AC Milan have managed to remain competitive by relying on midfield solidity. Massimiliano Allegri has succeeded in bringing out the best version of Adrien Rabiot, while also giving significant minutes to youngsters Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari. Nevertheless, the coach could lose Luka Modrić, as he has not yet renewed his contract. In addition, the veteran is reportedly edging closer to an unexpected team.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luka Modrić is considering not renewing his contract with AC Milan. Instead, he could be close to returning to Dinamo Zagreb after the 2026 World Cup. Far from being a settled decision, the Croatian also has a potential professional retirement on the table. With this in mind, the Rossoneri have only a few months to try to convince the veteran to extend his contract by at least one additional year.

Despite being a 40-year-old veteran, he is the fourth player with the most minutes played under coach Massimiliano Allegri. Moreover, Luka has established himself as the central axis of the Rossoneri, dictating play and organizing the team. For this reason, AC Milan have made it a priority to secure his continuity for one more season, aiming for Ardon Jashari to gradually take over his role.

Modrić might find an open door to stay with the Rossoneri, but a return to Dinamo Zagreb is gaining significant traction. With his childhood idol, Zvonimir Boban, serving as the club president, he could feel tempted to join as a free agent. As the 2026 World Cup looms as a crucial reference point, the Croatian might base his decision on his performance in the tournament. This means his future might not be settled anytime soon.

Luka Modric of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A game.

AC Milan may need another midfield signing as Modric’s future hangs

Massimiliano Allegri has successfully transformed AC Milan’s midfield into a major strength. With Modrić as the central axis, they consistently maintain balance and control during matches. Although the Rossoneri possess quality alternatives in case Luka decides to leave, such as Samuele Ricci and Jashari, they might need to sign a star midfielder to sustain their high level of performance.

Throughout the season, coach Allegri has attempted to elevate the roles of Ricci and Jashari. Although they have impressed, their performances as central midfielders have raised several organizational questions. As a result, AC Milan might consider signing a world-class midfielder, with names like Mateo Kovačić, Leon Goretzka, or Bernardo Silva being mentioned as potential targets.

