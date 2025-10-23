Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

2002 World Cup winner Ricardo Kaka reveals his four favorite national teams to win the 2026 tournament

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kaka of Brazil in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesKaka of Brazil in action during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup is heating up, with 28 of the 48 national teams already securing their spots. CONMEBOL nations are emerging as potential powerhouses, while England stand as the sole UEFA team to have qualified so far. With numerous national teams still vying for a chance, 2002 World Cup champion Ricardo Kaka has boldly shared his picks for favorites to win the tournament.

“I really believe in our national team. I consider Brazil one of the favorites. I hope they win the championship. I hope Brazil brings home the Hexa. As for favorites, I think Spain is a very strong team, Yamal is on a huge roll, with very talented young players. France is an excellent team, it’s not new, it’s been around for many years with the same team, coach, it was world champion, it reached another final. Argentina too, without a doubt, the current champion,” Kaka said, via ESPN.

Although they have not yet secured their direct place, France and Spain remain clear protagonists in UEFA tournaments in recent years, winning the 2025 Nations League and 2024 Euro, respectively. Both national teams boast standout players such as Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal, among other that make them strong favorites. It makes perfect sense that they were chosen by Kaka.

Argentina, likewise, are in impressive form, winning consistently in recent years with a squad that continues to renew itself. With Lionel Messi performing at a high level and several young players shining, they also feature prominently in Kaka’s ranking. However, the inclusion of Brazil came as a surprise. They are not in their best form and have not won this tournament for years, with several uncertainties remaining, even in their squad selection.

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

With Argentina and Brazil already in, what do Spain and France need to do to reach the 2026 World Cup?

Advertisement

France and Spain continue to dominate the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, maintaining their undefeated streak and positioning themselves strongly for tournament qualification. On November 15, Lamine Yamal’s national team can clinch its spot with a victory over Georgia. To secure the top spot in its group, a win against Turkey on November 18 becomes crucial.

Brazil legend Kaká sends hopeful 2026 World Cup message to Neymar after Ancelotti snub

see also

Brazil legend Kaká sends hopeful 2026 World Cup message to Neymar after Ancelotti snub

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe’s national team faces Ukraine on November 13, needing a win to ensure its tournament berth. A subsequent victory over Azerbaijan on November 16 is essential for France to claim the group leader position. Both national teams are on course for qualification, undoubtedly positioning them as formidable contenders for the title, given their impressive performances in recent years.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti takes an unexpected professional turn after ending his career

Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti takes an unexpected professional turn after ending his career

After years of injury setbacks, former Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti decided to end his soccer career. Not long after this choice, the Frenchman has already taken a surprising professional turn.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Colombia U20 vs France U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Colombia U20 take on France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup third-place match. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on television and streaming services.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina leapfrogs Kylian Mbappé’s France in FIFA Rankings after October international break

Lionel Messi’s Argentina leapfrogs Kylian Mbappé’s France in FIFA Rankings after October international break

With the October international break over, Lionel Messi’s Argentina is set to surpass Kylian Mbappé’s France in the FIFA Rankings.

Messi’s record in Barcelona–Real Madrid clashes under threat from Argentina teammate Mastantuono

Messi’s record in Barcelona–Real Madrid clashes under threat from Argentina teammate Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono has a chance to play in his first El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and he could surpass a record held by his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo