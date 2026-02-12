Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Report: Lewandowski sets deadline on Barcelona future amid interest from Milan, Atletico Madrid and MLS

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session.

Robert Lewandowski has been the subject of rumors and speculation for some time, with reported interest from clubs such as AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire. In that context, the Polish striker has reportedly set a deadline to determine his future with Barcelona.

“Until April, once the club’s presidential elections on March 15 have passed, he will not make a decision,” Mundo Deportivo reported Thursday. That timeline makes sense, considering that the call on whether to offer him a new contract will fall to whoever wins the election, creating as many possible scenarios as there are presidential candidates.

What appears clear is the main factor that will guide Lewandowski’s decision. “At this stage, money is not the most important thing for the Polish player, as he is seeking stability and family happiness,” the report adds. “For that very reason, he will prioritize Barcelona if the renewal offer, even at a reduced salary, reflects the level of a striker of his caliber.”

The 37-year-old offered a similar response some time ago when asked about his professional ambitions for next season. It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want,” Robert said during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

Barcelona&#039;s Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during a LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lewandowski’s options if he leaves Barcelona

If Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension, he would be free to negotiate with any club in the world. However, any deal would only become official on July 1, when he officially enters free agency.

Advertisement
Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

see also

Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

It is well known that Chicago Fire made a formal offer to Lewandowski to join MLS this year, although that is just one of several options available to him. “Milan, Atletico, Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabia are also on the horizon, though with less certainty,” Mundo Deportivo reported.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan would undoubtedly be the most attractive options from a sporting standpoint, as both are major clubs competing in top European leagues. Fenerbahce also offers the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League, a factor that could influence his final decision.

The Saudi Pro League represents a completely different scenario. There, financial power has been the primary recruiting tool, with salary offers far beyond what most other leagues can provide. If that approach was enough to lure stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar in the past, it would not be surprising if it also appealed to Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Julián Álvarez at center of mysterious message from Barcelona president amid Atlético Madrid exit rumors

Julián Álvarez at center of mysterious message from Barcelona president amid Atlético Madrid exit rumors

Julián Álvarez was subject of a mysterious message from Barcelona president Rafael Yuste

Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal?

Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal?

Following their impressive winning streak, Barcelona now face Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal. Although Hansi Flick is without Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, he also caused surprise by leaving Robert Lewandowski out of the starting lineup.

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona LIVE Updates: Antoine Griezmann, Lookman and Alvarez power hosts to big win (4-0)

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona LIVE Updates: Antoine Griezmann, Lookman and Alvarez power hosts to big win (4-0)

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are clashing for the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal, so don't miss a single detail of the first leg in our live coverage.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future, Barcelona reportedly target Dušan Vlahović as an attacking reinforcement. However, Hansi Flick might encounter challenges in securing his arrival, as the Serbian is supposedly considering two alternatives for his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo