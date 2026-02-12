Report: Lewandowski sets deadline on Barcelona future amid interest from Milan, Atletico Madrid and MLS

Robert Lewandowski has been the subject of rumors and speculation for some time, with reported interest from clubs such as AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire. In that context, the Polish striker has reportedly set a deadline to determine his future with Barcelona.

“Until April, once the club’s presidential elections on March 15 have passed, he will not make a decision,” Mundo Deportivo reported Thursday. That timeline makes sense, considering that the call on whether to offer him a new contract will fall to whoever wins the election, creating as many possible scenarios as there are presidential candidates.

What appears clear is the main factor that will guide Lewandowski’s decision. “At this stage, money is not the most important thing for the Polish player, as he is seeking stability and family happiness,” the report adds. “For that very reason, he will prioritize Barcelona if the renewal offer, even at a reduced salary, reflects the level of a striker of his caliber.”

The 37-year-old offered a similar response some time ago when asked about his professional ambitions for next season. “It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want,” Robert said during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during a LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lewandowski’s options if he leaves Barcelona

If Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona fail to reach an agreement on a contract extension, he would be free to negotiate with any club in the world. However, any deal would only become official on July 1, when he officially enters free agency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandoski’s future with Barcelona explained by sporting director Deco

It is well known that Chicago Fire made a formal offer to Lewandowski to join MLS this year, although that is just one of several options available to him. “Milan, Atletico, Fenerbahce and Saudi Arabia are also on the horizon, though with less certainty,” Mundo Deportivo reported.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan would undoubtedly be the most attractive options from a sporting standpoint, as both are major clubs competing in top European leagues. Fenerbahce also offers the opportunity to compete in the UEFA Champions League, a factor that could influence his final decision.

The Saudi Pro League represents a completely different scenario. There, financial power has been the primary recruiting tool, with salary offers far beyond what most other leagues can provide. If that approach was enough to lure stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar in the past, it would not be surprising if it also appealed to Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement