Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.

Robert Lewandowski has rediscovered his top form at the Blaugranas, consistently maintaining a strong scoring rate. As a result, he stands out as one of the team’s leading scorers in LaLiga. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Polish striker’s future has become a central topic, as Barcelona risk losing him on a free transfer. Amid this uncertainty, an MLS team has reportedly made a formal offer for the forward.

According to Nicolò Schira on X, formerly known as Twitter, Robert Lewandowski has received a formal offer from the Chicago Fire to join as a free agent for the 2026-27 season. Aware of the competition from European clubs and Saudi Arabia, the MLS side has decided to offer him a very lucrative two-year contract. With this move, the Polish striker could secure the stability he seeks in the final years of his career as he looks to define his future.

Even though Chicago Fire have begun to push strongly to secure Lewandowski’s signing, Barcelona are reportedly now open to offering the Polish striker a new contract under clear conditions. While the 37-year-old forward has expressed his desire to stay with the Spanish side, he would not have the same guarantees he would receive in MLS, where he would be a guaranteed starter and earn a high salary—something very few European clubs would be willing to offer him.

Lewandowski’s resurgence in Barcelona after tough season start

At the start of the 2025–26 season, Robert Lewandowski suffered a muscle injury that sidelined him for several matches. During that period, Barcelona placed their trust in Ferran Torres, who exceeded expectations with his performances. As a result, the Polish striker found himself no longer the undisputed starter, spending more time on the bench than usual and seeing his scoring average drop. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old has managed to rediscover his best form.

Barcelona&#039;s Robert Lewandowski scoring against RCD Espanyol

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores against RCD Espanyol.

Rather than publicly complaining about his change in role, Lewandowski chose to keep working and make the most of the opportunities given to him by Hansi Flick. With this, he has established himself as the team’s third-highest scorer, surpassing Raphinha, Rashford, and Fermín López. Additionally, Lewandowski became only the third player in history, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to score more than 10 goals in 15 or more consecutive seasons.

Robert Lewandowski knows his Barcelona tenure is coming to an end, reveals wife Anna

Robert Lewandowski knows his Barcelona tenure is coming to an end, reveals wife Anna

Given his impressive form, his potential departure from Barcelona could become a major issue. While Ferran Torres is performing well, the veteran has proven to be reliable in key moments, offering a consistent presence. Moreover, the reported offer from the Chicago Fire could tempt Lewandowski, as it would provide him with more playing time and a significant financial boost, leaving the Spanish side without a solid player in the scoring side.

