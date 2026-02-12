Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona LIVE Updates: Antoine Griezmann, Lookman and Alvarez power hosts to big win (4-0)

Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are facing off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Thursday in the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. Stick with our minute-by-minute coverage so you don’t miss a single detail as the Spanish giants clash with a spot in the final on the line.
The Colchoneros reached this stage after a dominant 5-0 win over Real Betis, the same team that beat them 1-0 at home last Sunday, clear proof of their inconsistent form. Currently in third place in La Liga with 45 points, Atletico Madrid enter the matchup against the Blaugrana as the underdog.
On the other hand, Barcelona, despite dealing with the absence of several key players, is in excellent form with a streak of six consecutive wins across all competitions. After advancing to the semifinals with a narrow 2–1 victory over Albacete, Atletico will be the first La Liga side Hansi Flick’s team faces in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey.
Full-time!
Atletico Madrid secured a crushing 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.
98' – Yellow card for Atletico Madrid (4-0)
After bringing down Lamine Yamal once again, Matteo Ruggeri finally received a yellow card late in the game.
93' – Ferran Torres almost finds the deficit! (4-0)
Ferran Torres headed narrowly wide from a corner, failing to pull a goal back for Barcelona.
90' – Ten more minutes! (4-0)
After multiple VAR reviews, the referee has decided to add ten more minutes to the game!
90' – Sorloth misses the 5th for Atletico Madrid! (4-0)
Molina delivered a brilliant cross to find Sorloth, but the striker somehow failed to convert what should have been a simple fifth goal for Atletico.
88' – More substitutions at Barcelona (4-0)
After the exchange, Flick made another change: Fermin Lopez out, Gerard Martin in.
86' – Heated exchange and several yellow cards (4-0)
Dani Olmo made a strong challenge on Giuliano Simeone, sparking a brief confrontation between the two sides, with the Barca midfielder and Atletico defender Marc Pubill both shown yellow cards.
85' – Red card for Barcelona (4-0)
After a VAR check, referee Juan Martínez Munuera changed his decision and decided to send Eric Garcia off.
83' – Controversial yellow card for Barcelona (4-0)
Alex Baena dispossessed Eric Garcia, who, as the last man, brought him down. Despite the cynical foul, Garcia escaped with only a yellow card.
79' – Another yellow card for Atletico Madrid (4-0)
Frenkie de Jong ended up being brought down by Alex Baena, who after cutting a promising counterattack, ended up being booked.
77' – Double substitution at Barcelona (4-0)
Still trying to cut into the deficit, Hansi Flick made a double substitution in defense, with Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde coming off for Ronald Araujo and João Cancelo.
73' – Third substitution at Atletico Madrid (4-0)
Adding more fresh legs to the pitch Simeone brings Thiago Almada in, replacing Ademola Lookman on the left side.
69' – First substitutions for Atletico Madrid (4-0)
Diego Simeone makes the first substitutions for Atletico Madrid in the game: Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez for Alex Baena and Alexander Sorloth.
67' – Yamal gets tackled down (4-0)
In a discreet display by Yamal, Matteo Ruggeri brought the 18-year-old down.
62' – Atletico lookin for the 5th goal (4-0)
Ruggeri, playing as a winger, saw his shot deflected by Eric Garcia, forcing Joan Garcia to tip the ball out for a corner.
59' – CUBARSI'S GOAL RULED OUT! (4-0)
After a grueling six-minute VAR review, Cubarsi's goal was disallowed: the defender was ruled offside following Lewandowski's final touch.
56' – Cubarsi's goal still being checked! (4-1)
Referee Martínez Munuera stopped the game, waiting for the VAR to validate the goal over a possible offside.
51' – Another yellow card for Atletico Madrid! (4-0)
A failed backheel from Ruggeri allowed Yamal to regain possession in a dangerous area, and when Marcos Llorente pulled him down, the challenge earned the home side a second yellow card.
52' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAL FOR BARCELONA! (4-1)
On a well-worked set piece, Barcelona pushed for a goal, and Pau Cubarsí pounced on the rebound in the box to score the Blaugrana’s first.
49' – First yellow card for Atletico Madrid! (4-0)
Dropping from his attacking position, Giuliano Simeone made a slide tackle that brought Alejandro Balde down, earning the first yellow card for the Colchoneros.
48' – Musso and another save to Fermin Lopez! (4-0)
With Ferran Torres drifting wide and delivering a cross from the left, Fermin López unleashed a powerful strike that was once again saved by Juan Musso.
Second half underway!
Martínez Munuera blows the whistle, and the second half between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona at the Air Riyadh Metropolitano is underway.
Halftime (4-0)
Atletico Madrid are leading the Copa del Rey semifinal against FC Barcelona 4-0, with goals from Eric Garcia (own goal), Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman, and Julian Alvarez.
47' – GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL FOR ATLETICO MADRID! (4-0)
Receiving a cross from the right flank, Lookman played a one-touch pass to Julian Alvarez, who unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box to extend Atletico’s lead to four.
45' – Three added minutes! (3-0)
Three more minutes will be played in the first half
43' – Musso avoids Barcelona's goal! (3-0)
With a great through ball, Fermin Lopez faced Musso one-on-one, but the Argentine keeper ended up winning the duel.
37' – First substitution of the game (3-0)
In less than 40 minutes of the first half, Hansi Flick decides to make the first substitution for FC Barcelona: Marc Casado out, Robert Lewandowski in.
33' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR ATLETICO MADRID (3-0)
With another through ball from Griezmann to Simeone, the winger found Alvarez in the box, and he quickly laid it off for Lookman, who finished first-time to score Atletico’s third goal.
30' – Griezmann missed a one-on-one chance (2-0)
After Simeone burst down the right flank at full speed, Griezmann met his cross but sent his right-footed finish wide, missing a clear chance.
27' – First yellow card of the game (2-0)
Following a Dani Olmo free kick that hit the wall, Atletico began a counterattack with Giuliano Simeone, who ended up being tackled down from behind by Marc Casado, earning the yellow card.
24' – Another chance missed by Atletico! (2-0)
Seconds after Griezmann's chance, Julian Alvarez was left facing the goal, and with a save on the line, Kounde blocks Atletico Madrid's third goal of the night!
23' – Garcia saves Barcelona again! (2-0)
Antoine Griezmann controlled the ball with his chest and made a half volley that got save by Joan Garcia.
20' – Barcelona hit the bar! (2-0)
After another dangerous corner kick, Fermin Lopez found a rebound on the box, and unleashed a strike that hit the bar.
14' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR ATLETICO MADRID! (2-0)
After collecting a Barcelona corner kick, Juan Musso launched a long ball to Lookman, who switched play to the right flank to find Molina. Molina then played it to Griezmann, who finished quickly to extend the Colchoneros’ lead.
12' – Barcelona keep the possession after early blow (1-0)
Following the opening goal, Atletico Madrid are now sitting in their own half, waiting for the moment to counter attack, with Barcelona dominating the possessions but struggling to get close to Juan Musso's box.
6' – GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL FOR ATLETICO MADRID! (1-0)
Trying to play out from the back, Eric García passed the ball to goalkeeper Joan García, but it slipped off the keeper’s foot and into the net, resulting in an own goal that gave Atletico Madrid the opener.
3' – Atletico had the opener! (0-0)
After winning the ball high up the pitch, Antoine Griezmann played a superb through ball into the box for Giuliano Simeone, but Joan García denied Atletico Madrid the opening goal.
The match has begun!
Referee Juan Martínez Munuera blows his whistle, and the Copa del Rey semifinal between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona is underway!
Head-to-head between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona
With eight wins, one draw, and one loss in the last 10 meetings, FC Barcelona has held the upper hand against Atletico Madrid. However, in the Copa del Rey, the margin between the sides is much tighter.
Across the 49 matches they have played in Spain’s domestic cup, Barcelona has won 23 times, while the Colchoneros have done so 16 times, with 10 of those ending in draws.
Lamine Yamal could match numbers from Lionel Messi’s era
Despite not having Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, or Robert Lewandowski in the starting lineup, Lamine Yamal is enjoying the best scoring stretch of his career, to the point that he could end up matching numbers from the Lionel Messi era.
Across the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and La Liga, Yamal is on a streak of five consecutive games finding the back of the net. If he scores against Atletico Madrid, the 18-year-old will become the first Barcelona player since Messi to score in six straight matches.
Who are the other semifinalists?
While Barcelona has already lifted a trophy in the 2025–26 season with the Spanish Super Cup, Atletico Madrid is aiming to do the same in the Copa del Rey. However, two other contenders still stand in the way of either side’s hopes of claiming the domestic cup.
Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao are the other Copa del Rey semifinalists. The Basque derby has already played its first leg, with Sociedad securing a narrow 1-0 away win, leaving the tie wide open ahead of the return leg on March 4 at Anoeta Stadium.
Who's the referee for the Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona?
Juan Martínez Munuera will officiate Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash. The 43-year-old referee has overseen 37 Atletico Madrid matches (22 wins, 8 draws, 7 losses) and 34 Barcelona matches (22 wins, 6 draws, 6 losses), though this will be the first time he has taken charge of a meeting between the two Spanish giants.
Match officiating team:
Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera First assistant: Guadalupe Porras Second assistant: Miguel Martínez Fourth official: Guillermo Conejero VAR: Pablo González AVAR: Juan Luis Pulido
Atletico Madrid confirm their starting XI!
Head coach Diego "Cholo" Simeone has also confirmed the starting lineup for the first Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona (4-4-2): Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.
FC Barcelona's lineup confirmed!
German boss Hansi Flick has confirmed the starting XI that'll be facing Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Ferran Torres.
Barcelona dealt three major squad blows ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
After winning the 2026 Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona is now eager to secure a place in its second final of the season, with Atletico Madrid standing in its way. However, for the first leg, head coach Hansi Flick will be without several key players.
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash in the Copa del Rey semifinals
Welcome to our live blog for the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Stick with us so you don’t miss a single detail, with live minute-by-minute updates throughout the match!