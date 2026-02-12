Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona LIVE Updates: Antoine Griezmann, Lookman and Alvarez power hosts to big win (4-0)

Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are facing off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Thursday in the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals. Stick with our minute-by-minute coverage so you don’t miss a single detail as the Spanish giants clash with a spot in the final on the line.

The Colchoneros reached this stage after a dominant 5-0 win over Real Betis, the same team that beat them 1-0 at home last Sunday, clear proof of their inconsistent form. Currently in third place in La Liga with 45 points, Atletico Madrid enter the matchup against the Blaugrana as the underdog.

On the other hand, Barcelona, despite dealing with the absence of several key players, is in excellent form with a streak of six consecutive wins across all competitions. After advancing to the semifinals with a narrow 2–1 victory over Albacete, Atletico will be the first La Liga side Hansi Flick’s team faces in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey.